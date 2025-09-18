Certified UK Workplace Health Safety Manager (CWHS™): A New Standard for Regulatory Excellence

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications

Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Introduces the Accredited CWHS™ Program for Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) Professionals

The CWHS™ program is designed to equip professionals with the expertise to navigate complex legislation and implement best-in-class safety systems that protect employees and organizations alike.” — Bok Yan Lo

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications www.charteredcertifications.com ), a leading global provider of certified executive programs and professional training, is proud to announce the launch of the Certified UK Workplace Health Safety Manager (CWHS™) program. Developed in collaboration with leading UK safety experts, legal professionals, and compliance consultants, this comprehensive certification program is designed to empower professionals with the critical knowledge and practical tools to ensure workplace safety, legal compliance, and proactive risk management across UK-based organizations.The CWHS™ program covers an extensive array of essential topics, including the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, COSHH regulations, RIDDOR, safety audits in the workplace, emergency response planning, and organizational safety culture. Participants will also gain hands-on insights through practical case studies, hazard identification simulations, and compliance exercises tailored to real-world UK workplace environments.“With increasing regulatory scrutiny and growing awareness of employer responsibilities under UK law, the demand for qualified workplace health and safety managers has never been greater,” said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. “The CWHS™ program is designed to meet this demand by equipping professionals with the expertise to navigate complex legislation and implement best-in-class safety systems that protect employees and organizations alike.”The CWHS™ certification is held to the highest standards of academic and professional excellence and is internationally recognized for its relevance, rigor, and industry alignment. Upon successful completion of the CWHS™ program and passing the certification exam, participants will earn the prestigious CWHS™ designation, which has also been independently certified by the CPD Certification Service, reflecting its adherence to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.For more information about the CWHS™ program and to register, please visit the following website:To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:About Chartered Institute of Professional CertificationsThe Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.

