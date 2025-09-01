People power - metro rail operations back where they belong

Adelaide’s tram operations are back in public control, completing a historic first-term Malinauskas Government commitment to safeguard our essential rail services for future generations.

Tram services, owned and operated by the Government of South Australia, resumed at 3am, Sunday, 31 August after being privatised by the previous Marshall Government.

In a landmark achievement, the Malinauskas Government has decisively reversed the cynical sell-off of metropolitan rail services which began with trams in 2020 then trains in 2021.

Train operations successfully returned to public hands in February 2025.

A resounding 97 per cent of Torrens Connect (AMO) staff promptly accepted employment offers with the State Government, casting a clear vote of confidence in the transfer of tram operations back into public hands. A trained and skilled workforce will deliver a smooth transition for tram customers.

Commuters will benefit from the State Government investing all operational expenditure into the rail network.

Returning tram services to public hands will deliver more integrated and coordinated security and customer services.

A Government-run tram network allows clear accountability for service delivery and transparent performance reporting.

Major upgrades to the tram network to deliver safer and more reliable journeys are currently underway through the Tram Grade Separation Projects.

Work is progressing well, with the line on track to reopen before the beginning of the 2026 school year.

Network improvements include:

Safer and more reliable journeys through the removal of three level crossings where the Glenelg tram line crosses Marion Road and Cross Road, Plympton and Morphett Road, Morphettville.

Better connection and sense of community between the suburbs on either side of the tram line through removal of the level crossings.

Rebuilding the South Road Tram Overpass to accommodate the lowered motorway as part of a Non-Stop South Road.

Safer and more accessible tram stops with improved pedestrian access and lighting.

The return of rail services to public hands will deliver improved integration of intermodal public transport, including the train and tram networks, staff and resources.

The previous Marshall Government awarded tram operator AMO and train operator Keolis Down Adelaide (KDA) seperate, initial eight-year contracts with options to extend to 10 and 12 years, respectively.

No contract break-fee was paid for the return of rail services to Government. AMO will continue to maintain tram fleet and infrastructure until 2035.

A critical, customer-first public transport legacy is assured with metropolitan rail services back where they belong.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

Today we honour the first election promise we made to the people of South Australia - we are proudly returning essential rail services to public hands for the benefit of all South Australians.

My Government is prioritising public transport that puts customers first - rather than a private operator, profit-based, KPI-driven strategy.

Our trams hold a special place in the hearts of South Australians.

We all benefit from the sense of community fostered by a publicly owned and run tram service from the City to the Bay.

We are acting on principle, and as promised, to reverse the privatisation of essential public transport services.

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

Every dollar from rail operations will be returned back into our rail network - our trains, trams and people.

Delivering this election commitment provides a successful template for reversing rail privatisation.

We have progressed with conviction since signing agreements in April 2023 with the operators to return rail services to public control.

We were told it wouldn’t be possible to swiftly and effectively reverse the privatisation of rail services under for the former Marshall Liberal government, as it hadn’t been attempted previously on this scale.

But we have shown, with the support of our dedicated current and transferring staff, that rail services are best owned and operated by the people.

The State Government will continue to make improvements across the tram network. Once the work on the Tram Grade Separation Projects is complete, commuters will enjoy more convenient, safer, accessible and reliable journeys.

We know the removal of the level crossings where the Glenelg tram line crosses Marion Road and Cross Road, Plympton and Morphett Road, Morphettville will provide a better connection, community and journey experience.

We appreciate the ongoing dedication of all our public transport workers in serving the South Australian community throughout this process.

When these trams are once again travelling on the full line between the city and Glenelg, they will be doing so owned and operated by the Government of South Australia, for the people of South Australia.