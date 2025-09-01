Doctors support new enterprise agreement

Release date: 01/09/25

Doctors in South Australia’s public health system have overwhelmingly voted to approve a new enterprise agreement with the South Australian Government.

The agreement for Salaried Medical Officers delivers a real wage increase above current inflation, as well as substantial additional support to junior doctors and those practicing in rural areas.

The agreement includes:

A total wage rise of 13%, including increases of 3.5% backdated to April 2025, 3.25% in April 2026, 3.25% in April 2027, and 3% in April 2028.

A $4,050 base wage increase for trainee medical officers and senior registrars.

Incentives of up to $39,493 to attract and retain doctors in regional areas.

An increase in professional development payments for junior doctors in accredited training programs from $8,500 to $10,000, to ensure they can maintain high levels of clinical practice.

Minimum 10-hour breaks between shifts to help doctors get more time to rest and recharge.

Formal recognition of Rural Generalists and a boost in their attraction and retention allowances, recognising that their diverse skillsets are essential to meet the wide ranging and often complex health needs in rural and remote communities.

The ballot of employees closed at 5pm Sunday, with 72 per cent of those voting supporting the new agreement.

This ballot followed extensive good faith negotiations between the State Government and the SA Salaried Medical Officers Association (SASMOA), resulting in doctors’ support for a revised Government offer that successfully averted strike action.

This agreement builds on significant investments the Malinauskas Government has already made in the public health system, including 600 new hospital beds and the recruitment of more than 2,700 additional health workers.

This recruitment includes 646 extra doctors above attrition, more than six times the Government’s election commitment to recruit 100 extra doctors.

Now that the agreement has been endorsed by employees, it will be lodged with the South Australian Employment Tribunal for approval.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

The doctors in our public health system work exceptionally hard to care for South Australians and they deserve this fair and reasonable pay rise.

Not only does it deliver a real wage rise, it delivers a significant boost for junior doctors to recognise the importance of the work they do, and ensure their pay is nationally competitive.

We’re also offering generous incentives to attract and retain doctors in regional South Australia.

I want to thank SASMOA for working constructively with the government to deliver an outcome which is in the interest of doctors and their patients.

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Public sector doctors play a critical role in the lives of South Australians, particularly in our public hospitals.

This is a fair deal which delivers a real pay increase to our hard-working doctors, while particularly focussing on the needs of junior doctors to ensure their pay is nationally competitive and we can continue to grow our medical workforce.

The Government thanks SASMOA and its leadership for working collaboratively and negotiating in good faith to get the best outcome for its members.

Attributable to Chris Picton

Our doctors deserve fair and reasonable wages for the hard work they put in every day caring for South Australians.

The Malinauskas Government recognises that hard work and has put forward a new agreement, backed by SASMOA, that delivers fair and reasonable pay rises for our salaried medical officers.

This agreement will also provide additional pay rises for junior doctors and senior registrars, greater certainty around working hours and employment conditions, and new incentives to attract and retain more doctors in our regions.