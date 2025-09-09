Let’s Talk With Christine Finch Oleynick, REALTOR, Keller Williams Luxury

Christine Finch Oleynick, REALTOR, Keller Williams Luxury Christine discussing real estate trends as a frequent guest expert on News 12 Connecticut. Recently sold stunning custom colonial estate in Weston featuring elegant outdoor entertaining spaces, manicured grounds, and sophisticated architectural details with a guest house and pickleball court. Expansive shingle-style estate with wraparound porch and pool set on beautifully maintained grounds in a private setting. www.LetsTalk.press

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Christine ! One will read on your website ( https://christinefincholeynick.com/about ), “Christine Finch Oleynick stands at the forefront of luxury real estate, combining decades of expertise in advertising, marketing, and sales with innovative digital strategies. As a sought-after industry leader, she served on the Keller Williams Leadership Council and holds the prestigious position of CT, NY, and NJ Tri-state Luxury Regional Ambassador, connecting her directly with the market's top performers.” Please tell us about your journey.Christine Finch Oleynick: Thank you for having me! My journey into real estate actually began in childhood, though I didn't realize it at the time. Growing up, my family moved every two years due to my father's career with IBM - and we used to joke that IBM really stood for 'I've Been Moved!'My mother was a real estate agent, and she would take me along as she toured beautiful homes. Through her, I learned to appreciate architecture and design, but more importantly, I witnessed firsthand how she helped families navigate what can be one of life's most stressful experiences. Her mission was always to make buying or selling a home as smooth and stress-free as possible, and watching her empathize with clients who were going through major life transitions left a lasting impression on me.After college, I took a different path initially. I had an internship at NBC and then built a career in advertising - first with a prominent New York City agency, then in advertising sales at Cablevision. These roles were invaluable in developing my marketing, advertising strategies and sales skills, which I loved, but I always had real estate in the back of my mind.Eventually, I realized I could bring everything I'd learned in advertising and marketing into real estate, but with that deeper understanding of the emotional journey that comes from my childhood experiences. When I made the transition, it felt like coming full circle.What sets my approach apart is this combination - sophisticated marketing strategies from my advertising background, but always with that empathy and understanding that moving is about so much more than just a transaction. Whether I'm crafting campaigns for social media or ones that get featured in CT Cottages and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, or publishing a book on home-selling strategies, it all comes back to that lesson from my mother: making this process as smooth as possible for families going through major life changes.Having lived in Fairfield County for well over 25 years now and raising my own family here, I've developed that intimate local knowledge that's so crucial. And through my community work - from running women's networking groups to my role as Tri-State Regional Ambassador - I've built the relationships and expertise that allow me to truly serve my clients at the highest level.My involvement extends beyond real estate into community leadership. I was honored as a "Women's Business Advocate" at Moffly Media's inaugural "Women of Influence" Awards. Westport magazine featured my entrepreneurial journey in "Women in Charge," and my commitment to community service earned me the Civic Engagement Award from Dress for Success which I am very proud of.Let’s Talk™: You clearly have an exceptionally strong niche and presence in all of lower Fairfield County, CT. https://christinefincholeynick.com/neighborhoods ) including neighborhoods in Weston, Westport, Greenwich, Wilton, Norwalk, and Stamford. Care to elaborate ?Christine Finch Oleynick: Absolutely! My connection to lower Fairfield County isn't just professional - it's deeply personal. Over the years, I've actually lived in many of the towns throughout this region, from Greenwich to Westport and many communities in between. This gives me something that's incredibly rare in real estate: genuine, lived experience in these different neighborhoods.When I'm working with clients, I'm not just sharing market data or demographics - I can tell them about the morning coffee culture in downtown Westport, the hiking trails families love in Weston, the coastal charm and tight-knit community feel of Rowayton, or the distinct personalities of Greenwich versus Old Greenwich. I understand the nuances that make each town special, from school districts and local traditions to the subtle differences in lifestyle and community character.This personal experience means I can match clients not just with a house, but with a community that truly fits their lifestyle. My extensive network throughout these communities has grown naturally from this deep involvement. When you've been part of multiple neighborhoods, attended local events, supported local businesses, and built relationships, you develop insights that go far beyond what you can learn from market reports.This regional expertise allows me to position properties effectively for buyers coming from different areas and help sellers understand how to appeal to the diverse buyer pool that's drawn to these premier lower Fairfield County communities.Let’s Talk™: Can we talk about interest rates for a moment? We seem to be heading into a period of declining interest rates. What would you like your clients on the buy-side and sell-side to know about this environment and how to best take advantage of it?Christine Finch Oleynick: Interest rates hit their 2025 low this year, creating potential opportunities right now. The Federal Reserve may cut rates further at their upcoming meeting (markets expect an 86% chance of a quarter-point cut), but even if it happens, don't expect dramatic changes - we're talking about a modest improvement, not a huge game-changer.For Buyers:---------------You're already seeing lower rates than this time last year. A potential quarter-point drop might save you some money monthly, but it won't transform affordability overnight. If you've been waiting for significantly better rates, what we have now is likely as good as it gets in the near term.For Sellers:---------------With rates at yearly lows, buyer demand is already stronger than fall of 2024.. A slight rate drop could bring a few more buyers off the sidelines, but don't expect a flood. You're looking at gradual improvement in buyer activity, not a sudden surge.Bottom Line:------------------Focus on what you can control: your timeline, pricing strategy, and preparation. A potential rate cut might provide a small boost, but it's not worth waiting for if you're ready to move now. The difference between today's rates and a quarter-point drop won't dramatically change your buying power.Work with an agent who tracks market changes and can help you capitalize on current conditions. For buyers, shop around for the best loan terms - small improvements in rates or loan terms can add up.The opportunity is now - not in waiting for perfect conditions that may never come !Let’s Talk™: The testimonials here ( https://christinefincholeynick.com/testimonials ) speak volumes about the excellent results and exceptional professional service that you provide to your clients. Care to comment on any particular success stories?Christine Finch Oleynick: Thank you - these testimonials really do reflect what I'm most passionate about in this business. One story that particularly stands out is working with a family relocating from California to Connecticut. They actually found me through Instagram, and she told me she felt like she already knew me from my social media videos.This family knew nothing about our area beyond online research, but she said that genuine enthusiasm for the region comes through in my content and that really resonated with them. What I'm most proud of, though, is what happened after the transaction - we've actually become good friends! I stay in regular contact, invite them to local events, and genuinely care about how they're settling in.She mentioned feeling welcome from the moment she set foot in town, even before buying a home here. My approach is knowing it's never just about the transaction, but helping people build a new life. We've built a lasting friendship, and that's what this business is really about for me.Let’s Talk™: Full disclosure here, Christine! We have learned so much from all the useful buying ( https://christinefincholeynick.com/buy ), selling ( https://christinefincholeynick.com/sell ) and home valuation ( https://christinefincholeynick.com/home-valuation ) tips on your website and your TV segments on News 12 ! ( https://christinefincholeynick.com/press ). THANK YOU !Christine Finch Oleynick: Oh, thank you so much! That really means the world to me. You know, sharing knowledge and educating people about real estate has always been a core part of what I do - it's about making the process as smooth and stress-free as possible.My News 12 segments and the content on my website come from a genuine desire to demystify real estate for people. Whether someone is thinking about buying their first home, considering selling, or just curious about market trends, I believe everyone deserves access to reliable, practical information.The fact that you've found it helpful just reinforces why I'm so passionate about this educational approach. Real estate can feel overwhelming, but when you break it down into actionable tips and practical strategies, it becomes much more manageable. That's really what I'm trying to accomplish - making this complex process accessible to everyone.Let’s Talk™: Congratulations on your new book, "Savvy Strategies for a Successful Home Sale". Do we have this right...that it is free for the asking? How can readers here get their copy, please?Christine Finch Oleynick: Absolutely! Anyone can request a free copy directly on my website. It's that simple - no strings attached. I really wanted to make this resource as accessible as possible because I believe everyone deserves to have the right information when they're making such an important decision.Let’s Talk™: We also understand that you serve as a mentor to many other real estate agents who benefit greatly from your experience and expertise on the marketing side. Please tell us more.Christine Finch Oleynick: Yes, mentoring other agents has become a really rewarding part of what I do. I teach social media classes covering most of the major platforms - Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok - because each platform requires a different approach and strategy.What I love about this mentoring work is that it comes from a place of genuine experience. I'm not teaching theoretical marketing concepts - I'm sharing strategies I've personally used.The real estate industry is changing rapidly, especially on the marketing front, and I believe in lifting others up rather than keeping successful strategies to myself. When agents in our market are more skilled at marketing and client service, it elevates the entire profession.I also host masterminds with agents where we dive deep into marketing strategies that actually work in today's market - real campaigns, what's working, what isn't, and how to adapt quickly.Let’s Talk™: Please tell us about your “team” .Christine Finch Oleynick: I'm proud to work with a small but mighty team that's truly a family affair. My husband is not only my business partner as a Realtor but also serves as my business manager, bringing his expertise to help streamline our operations and client service. What makes this even more special is that our twin boys are currently studying to take their realtor exams - so we may soon become a multi-generational real estate family!Let’s Talk™: Before we wrap up here today…thank you again for joining us today, Christine. Is there anything else you would like to mention and how can we reach you?Christine Finch Oleynick: Thank you so much for having me - this has been such a pleasure! What I hope your readers take away is that real estate is really about finding the right fit - whether that's the perfect home, the right community, or simply having access to reliable information when you need it most.I'm always happy to share market insights, answer questions, or simply have a conversation about what's happening in our local communities. The best way to reach me is through my website or by reaching out to me directly at christineO@kw.com. 