Let’s Talk™ With Emily Henderson, Owner, Embolden Pilates

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Emily ! Before we talk about Embolden Pilates ( www.embolden-pilates.com ) in much greater detail, the services you provide and “The Embolden Experience”, please tell us about your journey.Emilly Henderson: I was once just a client who wanted to try a different workout modality, and Pilates piqued my interest. From my first lesson, I fell in love with the method and how it improved my body and mindset. I initially started with one class per week, and within weeks, I was consistently going to the studio three to four times a week, and I haven’t stopped since. My first instructor was the person who encouraged me to pursue Pilates certification. She believed in me, but at the time, it wasn’t something I was willing to do because I was already established in my career. I was still teaching elementary school then, and I couldn’t see myself leaving the job I’d trained for at the graduate and post-graduate level. I put so much time and energy into my career, and it felt safe. Leaving the education field seemed like a risk that was too big. Eventually, I transitioned into instructional coaching of teachers in K through 12, and it was around this time that I started to think about transitioning into Classical Pilates instruction. I was nervous about leaving the safety and security of my career, but I knew deep down that it wasn’t what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. Teaching was my calling, but it didn’t have to be in the classroom. I realized that I could bring my pedagogical skillset to Classical Pilates. When I decided to work toward my Pilates certifications, I focused intensely on getting through all aspects of teacher training. I trained for over 1000 hours with some of the best Pilates teachers in the field. The hard work paid off because I’m triple certified with two Classical certifications, and the latest is my National Pilates Teacher Certification.Let’s Talk™: One will read on your site at www.Embolden-Pilates.com , about:***************************THE EMBOLDEN WAY***************************Unleash your inner athlete and challenge your limits with Embolden Pilates - where Classical Pilates meets peak performance.Our Pilates instruction is tailored for:• Athletes (Current & Former)• First Responders/Military• Industrial Athletes (Including but not limited to professionals in construction, healthcare, postal service, and any job requiring high physical demand)• Serious Pilates enthusiastsand,*************************************THE EMBOLDEN EXPERIENCE*************************************A private Pilates experience in Westchester County and NYC that offers a serene environment free from the distractions of loud music, neon lights, and other attendees, allowing for a focused and personalized workout.These tailored sessions are perfect for athletes, high-profile clients, introverts, and those serious about their fitness goals. Participants can engage deeply with their movements, enhancing their physical strength and mental clarity. The absence of external stimuli fosters a sense of tranquility, enabling individuals to connect with their bodies and elevate their practice without interruptions.Embolden Pilates is the ideal choice for those seeking a refined and intentional approach to their fitness journey.Studio addresses are available upon booking for the safety and consideration of all clients.Private in-home instruction and virtual appointments are available upon request.Care to elaborate ?Emily Henderson: I provide private in-home or virtual instruction for clients who can’t make it to the studio or just prefer working from home. Many of my clients are in active law enforcement roles or public careers, and their privacy is paramount. Even though I provide all of my clients with a private experience in the studio, some would rather work from home, and I’m happy to make that happen. Clients also want a full hour of intentional and focused physical work, which they don’t always get in a packed studio. Some introverted clients prefer this type of experience over a large group setting. They don’t like the feel of a social club when it comes to their fitness routines. Private in-home instruction and virtual appointments are available upon request.Let’s Talk™: Please give us an overview of the services you provide.Emily Henderson: Embolden Pilates offers private, one-on-one classical Pilates sessions to clients in-studio, online, and in their homes. The Classical Pilates method is based on Joseph Pilates’ original teachings which focused on control, precision, breathing, patience and commitment to the system for a lifetime. Classical Pilates is not a flash-in-the-pan trend, and it’s not just a workout. The method is intended for those who want to see themselves grow and experience the system, along with all Pilates equipment, and not just the reformer. The Embolden experience is all about tailoring the exercises to the individual and their wellness. Regarding athletes and law enforcement, I consider their career goals as well.Let’s Talk™: Please share with us some of your success stories and testimonials.Emily Henderson: I have some of the most patient and dedicated clients. I am so lucky to work with people that believe in the Classical Pilates system and have stuck around long enough to see the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of this work. As far as I’m concerned, every single one of them is a success story in their own way but I’ll let you hear directly from them through their testimonials.“Embolden Pilates helped me build up strength and body awareness that I didn’t realize I was missing. As a former college basketball player, I’ve always worked to maintain my strength and mobility after my athletic career but Embolden Pilates has taken that to a new level — challenging me in new ways with flexibility, core strength, mobility work, and lengthening of my spine. Additionally, Emily’s instrction is extremely precise with such great attention to form/positioning (even during online sessions - she sees everything!). She is able to adapt each session so the workout is exactly what my body needs on that day. Embolden Pilates has become an irreplaceable part of my overall long-term health and movement that I know will continue to benefit me for years to come.” - Briana S.“I began my Pilates journey with Emily in Pre-Pilates almost three years ago and it has been a transformative experience. I had little familiarity with Pilates but Emily’s approach immediately put me at ease. Her detailed instruction and patient guidance made the unfamiliar territory of Pilates feel accessible and welcoming. As a long-distance runner, incorporating Pilates into my training routine has been a game changer. Through exercises focused on strengthening the deep abdominal muscles and lower back, Pilates has significantly improved by posture and running form, enhancing core stability and alignment for reduced injury risk and better efficiency. Additionally, the emphasis on flexibility and range of motion has led to a smoother stride and injury prevention. Improved balance and coordination help me handle uneven terrain and adjust my stride.” Sergio V.“I’ve been working with Emily since April, and the changes I’ve experienced have been incredible. Physically, I feel stronger, more balanced, and more connected to my body than I ever have before. Emotionally, I truly look forward to my sessions each week, they’ve become a non-negotiable commitment I enjoy keeping for myself. and I always leave feeling better than when I walked in. Her teaching style is deeply educational, safe, and incredibly knowledgeable. She explains everything in a way that makes me understand my body on a deeper level, and she’s the reason I fell in love with Classical Pilates. Emily’s impact has carried into my daily life, career, and overall health, both physically & mentally. The strength, focus, and body awareness I’ve gained in the studio have made me feel more capable in everything I do. Working with her has truly been a transformative experience.” Ana C.Let’s Talk™: What’s the best way for potential new clients to reach you?Emily Henderson: Clients can reach me anytime at Emboldenpilates@gmail.comLet’s Talk™: Thank you again for joining us today, Emily, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Emily Henderson: I just want to end by saying that it’s essential for people new to Pilates to understand what they’re signing up for when they want to try it. Pilates is very trendy at the moment, and it seems like there’s a new reformer or Pilates-inspired studio everywhere you go. It’s become a fitness craze, breaking our hearts in the Classical world because we know the beauty of the method firsthand. I want to be clear: Pilates is not a fad, and just because you’re working out on Pilates equipment doesn’t mean you’re actually doing Pilates. If you’re simply looking for a workout because you want to sweat and feel like you accomplished something on that day, go to a big box Pilates chain and get your Pilates-inspired movement in, but please, don’t call it Pilates.It’s not cardio on a reformer; it’s not just a workout. The proper, authentic, classical method is not for people without patience and the ability to commit. The classical method requires the individual to be gritty, stick with the work, and allow themselves to grow through the system. Pilates is not just the reformer; it is an intelligently designed system with more than one apparatus. In a world where everything is get rich, get fit quick, we’re forgetting that sticking to one thing long term produces life-changing results.Finally, if you’re a client looking for a Pilates instructor or studio, please do your research. Many people don’t know that certifications are now being handed out in a weekend, sometimes in one day, and in virtual training programs. Some of the studios you’re working out in don’t even hire fully certified Pilates teachers. The need for instructors is so high that studios will hire just about anyone good at memorizing an exercise program and willing to speak through a microphone for an hour. Pilates teachers should, at a minimum, have 500 hours of in-person observation, teaching, practice, and anatomy. There must be a solid understanding of the human body, how it moves, and the conditions that could restrict or cause injury. If you’re a client, you can ask where a teacher was certified and for how long. 