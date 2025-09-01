OfferLab Debuts as Funnel Collaboration Hub for Affiliates, Coaches, and Product Creators

OfferLab launches

Russell Brunson’s new platform enables users to build shared funnels, stack offers, and earn lifetime commissions with zero tech hassle.

The fastest way to earn online isn’t building alone, it’s plugging into funnels that already work” — Russell Brunson

TX, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aiming to simplify digital collaboration and empower creators to grow beyond solo funnels, Russell Brunson today announced the official launch of OfferLab. The platform allows affiliates, coaches, course creators, and product owners to build shared sales funnels using offers from multiple contributors - without needing to write code, manage payouts manually, or own every product in the funnel.==> Get Your FREE OfferLab Ticket (First Come, First Served) OfferLab’s collaborative structure enables users to earn lifetime commissions by promoting, stacking, or contributing to funnels that others build and share.What is OfferLab by Russell Brunson?OfferLab is a new kind of funnel-building platform designed around collaboration, not isolation. Rather than requiring users to build complete sales systems on their own, OfferLab allows anyone with traffic or an audience to assemble funnels using products from other creators—or list their own offers for others to promote. Every transaction is tracked and split in real time, giving all participants lifetime commissions without the need for custom integrations, third-party plugins, or payout management.The OfferLab platform officially launched on August 26, 2025, and will be showcased in a free live virtual event taking place September 3–6, 2025. During the event, attendees will learn 17 practical strategies for earning income through OfferLab, including beginner-friendly methods designed for those new to selling online.Registration is free and first-come, first-served. All event participants will also receive access to a complimentary OfferLab account. Event details and registration are available at www.offerlab.com OfferLab Key Features and Benefits for CreatorsOfferLab introduces a unique suite of features built for creators who want to collaborate, streamline funnel building, and unlock recurring income opportunities, without complex tools or upfront investment.- Stackable Funnels from Multiple CreatorsUsers can combine offers from several creators into one seamless funnel. This structure allows product owners, affiliates, and partners on the OfferLab platform to monetize shared customer journeys—boosting average order value while reducing the need to create everything from scratch.- Offer Marketplace with One-Click PromotionThe built-in marketplace allows users to browse, preview, and apply to promote offers by niche, product type, or conversion potential. This central on OfferLab hub makes it easy to discover aligned products and collaborators without leaving the platform.- Real-Time Commission Splits via StripeOfferLab connects directly with Stripe to facilitate instant, automatic revenue sharing. Once a funnel is live, each sale is automatically split among all parties based on predefined percentages—eliminating the need for spreadsheets or manual payouts.- AI-Powered Funnel Copy GenerationFor those without marketing experience, OfferLab’s built-in AI tool can generate copy for landing pages and upsells.- Fast, Code-Free Funnel CreationUsers can launch fully functional funnels in under a minute. No technical setup or integrations are required. OfferLab handles checkout, fulfillment routing, and post-purchase tracking—making it accessible even to non-developers.- Lifetime Revenue ModelOfferLab pays a 2% lifetime commission on all processing volume from both referred users and referred offers. This model incentivizes long-term platform growth and provides users with recurring income streams tied to ongoing transactions. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/offerlab - Skool Community for Collaboration and SupportA private community hosted on Skool gives users access to early adopters, funnel builders, and offer creators. Members can share strategies, swap templates, and form partnerships in a supportive peer-to-peer environment.- Transparent Offer PreviewsAffiliates and funnel builders can preview complete offer pages before promoting them. This feature helps maintain quality control, ensures alignment with audience needs, and builds trust among partners.- Cross-Platform CompatibilityOfferLab integrates with platforms like ClickFunnels, GoHighLevel, Shopify, and Patreon, allowing users to fulfill their products externally while managing partnerships and monetization through OfferLab.Founder’s Vision & QuoteOfferLab was developed in response to a growing challenge in the creator economy: the shift from collaborative, partnership-driven funnels to isolated, solo campaigns. Russell Brunson, known for co-founding ClickFunnels and pioneering online funnel strategy, saw an opportunity to bring creators back together through a platform that simplifies revenue sharing and co-selling.“OfferLab is about returning to what made digital marketing work in the first place—partnership,” said Russell Brunson, founder of OfferLab. “For too long, creators have been building alone. Now, anyone can plug into a larger funnel, add value, and earn a share—automatically. It's not about who controls the funnel, it’s about how many people benefit from it.”With OfferLab, Brunson aims to make collaboration practical and profitable, enabling creators to grow without needing to build or fund every component of their sales system. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/offerlab Ideal Users and Use CasesOfferLab is tailored for creators, marketers, and digital entrepreneurs who want to grow their income through partnerships instead of going it alone. While the platform is accessible to a wide range of users, it’s best suited for those who already have at least one of the following: an audience, an existing product, or the ability to drive traffic.Best Fit For:- Affiliates and Performance Marketers: Those who want to earn recurring commissions by promoting top-performing offers without managing fulfillment or support.- Course Creators, Coaches, and Consultants: Users with a front-end offer but no upsell strategy can instantly plug in complementary products from others—boosting revenue with no extra development.- Digital Product Sellers and SaaS Founders: Offer creators can list their products in the OfferLab marketplace to gain exposure and attract funnel placements by other users.- Ecommerce Store Owners: Sellers can increase order value by stacking digital upsells or partnering with aligned brands, without altering their current platform or checkout experience.- JV Brokers and List Managers: Professionals managing large audiences or creator networks can earn through strategic funnel builds and lifetime overrides on referred users.- Micro-Influencers and Niche Creators: Individuals with small but engaged audiences can build monetized funnels by stacking products that align with their niche—without creating anything themselves. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/offerlab OfferLab is Not Recommended For:- Complete Beginners with No Audience or Offer: Those just starting out may struggle without traffic sources or a basic understanding of digital marketing fundamentals.- Users Expecting Instant Results: OfferLab rewards consistency and smart leverage. It’s not designed for one-time promotions or short-term campaigns without long-term strategy.- Those Unwilling to Curate Quality Offers: Because the marketplace is open, success depends on selecting offers that align with your audience. Due diligence is essential.==> Grab Your Event Ticket + A FREE OfferLab account How It’s Different from Traditional Funnel ToolsUnlike standard funnel builders or affiliate networks, OfferLab is designed around shared growth and real-time revenue collaboration. Users can stack multiple offers from different creators into a single funnel, with automatic commission splits handled by Stripe.It requires no coding, no custom integrations, and no switching platforms—just plug in your offer or promote others. OfferLab connects with tools like ClickFunnels, Shopify, and GoHighLevel, serving as a bridge rather than a replacement.Unlike traditional platforms that pay once per sale, OfferLab offers 2% lifetime commissions on all referred volume—rewarding users who grow the ecosystem. It shifts the focus from building solo pages to building revenue-sharing partnerships that scale.Launch Details and RegistrationOfferLab officially launched on August 26, 2025, and is now open to users worldwide. The platform is free to join and available to anyone looking to build or promote collaborative funnels in the digital space.To celebrate its launch, OfferLab is hosting a live virtual event from September 3–6, 2025, where attendees will learn 17 simple strategies for earning with the platform (with 17 expert speakers) even if they have no prior sales experience. Topics will include funnel stacking, offer curation, audience leverage, and how to earn lifetime commissions without creating a product.Event registration is free and includes a complimentary OfferLab account. Learn more at https://khrissteven.com/offerlab About Russell BrunsonRussell Brunson is a best-selling author, entrepreneur, and one of the most recognized figures in online marketing. He co-founded ClickFunnels in 2014, a platform that has helped over 100,000 entrepreneurs build and scale their online businesses. Known for his expertise in sales funnels and digital strategy, Brunson has written multiple books, including DotCom Secrets, Expert Secrets, and Traffic Secrets. With OfferLab, he aims to bring a new era of collaborative selling to the creator economy—where success is shared, not siloed.

