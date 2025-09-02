Waleed Mohsen Issues Commentary on AI Clinical Compliance as Healthcare’s New Air Traffic Control

Healthcare leader Waleed Mohsen shares perspective on the role of AI clinical compliance in improving safety and oversight.

Air traffic controllers don’t fly the planes. They monitor, direct and prevent disaster. That’s exactly what AI should be doing for compliance teams.” — Waleed Mohsen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waleed Mohsen , founder of Verbal AI Technologies, has released new commentary on the future of healthcare compliance, comparing it to the oversight role of air traffic control.“Think about a busy airport,” Mohsen explains. “Dozens of planes in the sky at once, all heading in different directions. Without oversight, chaos would be inevitable. In healthcare, those planes are patient interactions, clinical notes and AI-generated documentation. If no one is monitoring all of them at once, mistakes pile up fast.”Currently, most healthcare organizations monitor only a fraction of calls and chart notes — often less than 15 percent. According to Mohsen, that leaves major compliance risks untracked, the equivalent of hoping every plane will land safely without guidance.“When you only review 10 or 15 percent, it’s like watching one or two planes and hoping the rest won’t collide,” Mohsen says. “You don’t need an audit to know that’s not safe.”The challenge is significant. The U.S. healthcare system spends more than $40 billion annually on compliance activities, according to recent industry estimates, yet gaps in oversight remain. Missed safety checks, incomplete documentation, and failure to follow accreditation standards are among the issues that can expose organizations to penalties and lawsuits.Mohsen’s remarks highlight how artificial intelligence can serve as a “tower” for healthcare compliance, reviewing 100 percent of patient interactions and flagging discrepancies against payer rules, clinical protocols, and accreditation requirements in real time.“Air traffic controllers don’t fly the planes,” Mohsen says. “They monitor, direct and prevent disaster. That’s exactly what AI should be doing for compliance teams. It gives leaders visibility into every flight path, not just a random slice of them.”The comments come as regulators and accrediting bodies such as CMS, NCQA and The Joint Commission increase scrutiny of how providers document patient interactions. The ability to demonstrate consistent quality assurance has become a requirement not just for billing, but also for maintaining institutional accreditation.Waleed Mohsen continues to advocate for broader adoption of AI-enabled compliance oversight in healthcare. He notes that the goal is not to replace people, but to provide the visibility and safeguards needed to ensure every patient interaction meets required standards.About Waleed MohsenWaleed Mohsen is the founder of Verbal Technologies, Inc., a San-Francisco-based company focused on supporting payers and providers with compliance oversight. His work emphasizes the use of artificial intelligence in healthcare operations, particularly in areas where quality assurance, accreditation, and patient safety intersect.

