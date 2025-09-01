ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labor Day is an American federal holiday that commemorates the hard work and dedication of people who built the country. The public celebrates it on the first Monday of September. Many people think of the human labor force as the driving force behind the country’s development, but another group of hardworking beings are often unnoticed - working animals. American Equine Awareness pays tribute today to the country’s working horses that contributed to development of the nation.

From the early days of colonization to the present, horses have played a crucial role in building the country. Horses and mules helped build cities, harvest crops, and transport goods. They have been integral to America’s history since the very beginning. Settlers used horses to pull wagons, plow fields, and build railways and roads. Horses and mules were essential in the country's expansion of infrastructure. In industries like logging, mining, and agriculture, they used them to provide the power and strength to complete arduous tasks.

An excerpt from Science Daily address the value of animals. “Dr. Diana L. Ahmad, an associate professor of history at Missouri S&T, discusses the relationship between pioneers and their stock — mainly oxen, mules, horses, and cattle — in an essay published in the summer 2012 issue of the Great Plains Quarterly. She notes that the westward travelers’ success depended greatly on their interactions with the animals.”

Recognizing working horses on Labor Day helps bring attention to animal welfare. These animals often face harsh working conditions and are at risk of abuse and neglect. By acknowledging their contributions, the public can also raise awareness about treating them with kindness and compassion.

Horses and other animals have a unique bond with people and have been their companions for centuries. Readers are asked to take a moment to reflect on the hard work and sacrifices these animals made. American Equine Awareness encourages people to show their appreciation by supporting organizations that work for the welfare of horses and their owners. Together, humans can recognize these unsung heroes for their significant role in society.

American Equine Awareness shares equine issues and news with the public. AEA advocates for the preservation and protection of the country’s domestic and wild equines. The conviction that horse owners in the United States should be able to safely re-home their horse if the need arises, without a horse trader purchasing it for slaughter, brought about the formation of the organization.

