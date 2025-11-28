Wyoming’s North Lander Wild Horses Remembered at Thanksgiving

You're still in my thoughts. Elvis 2024 Krazy 2024 Scar 2024

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanksgiving is a time for remembrance and reflecting on the past. The holiday weekend this year brings back memories of the Wyoming North Lander wild horses. Last year at this time, internationally known photojournalist Jim Brown announced to the public the return of Wyoming wild stallions Elvis and Scar to their home. The Bureau of Land Management removed the horses during the 2024 summer roundups. The North Lander herds were the first to be captured.

Brown asked the BLM’s area field office to return these stallions, along with a horse named Krazy, to the Conant Creek Herd Management Area after they completed the disbanding process. He told his followers, “Only forty-seven horses will be returned to North Lander after removing 2,576. Most of the herds will become part of the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program with their futures unknown.” Members of the public joined Brown in asking the BLM representative to return Elvis, Scar and Krazy to their home to live out their final years.

In the interview with Brown last year, he was asked to discuss his memories of these stallions. His response is shared below. He shared their lives and their beauty with people who would never see them in person. An international following for the North Lander horses developed because of his photojournalism.

Brown recounted the first sighting of Elvis. “I first saw Elvis on a ridge in the Conant Creek Herd Management Area early one spring morning. Elvis appeared like a gift dropped onto the High Plains. When he was young, Elvis was steel blue. He had a blond mane and tail that blew in the wind. I knew at once he would become an icon for wild horses everywhere. For the next twelve years, Elvis was my focus. I use the symbolism ‘Enjoy the Wild’ to voice the feeling of my work. Elvis is that enjoyment.”

He shared his memories of the wild stallion Krazy with these words: “Krazy has a heart bigger than any stallion. I started writing his history. It would have taken me hours to finish. One story after another. This stallion had no backing down, no surrender. I first started seeing his personality between 2015 and 2017. I started calling him Krazy. It is hard for me to think that a stallion like him is now in a wild horse holding pen with no room. Krazy took up all of the 57,000 acres in his Herd Management Area as his home. Now he lives in about a 50’ x 50’ corral crowded in with others.”

Scar is the third North Lander stallion Brown featured, and his audience came to know. His name reflects his ability to survive in the wild. “Scar was a resilient horse. He almost died from a kick to his side that put him down for a couple of months. The wound is why I called him Scar. Two years later, he lost an eye. Yet never giving up. I did not see him rounded up, and I can only hope he is running free.”

This Thanksgiving weekend update is reported today: “Elvis and Scar are doing fine as of August. I saw them. There is no word on Krazy. I thought I might have seen him out on the range but could not confirm that.”

Brown is a renowned nature photographer who has been photographing Wyoming’s wild horses since the early 1980s. His photographs have won many awards and have appeared at the Smithsonian and the White House. We invite you to learn more about Brown’s award-winning work. Visit the High Plains Reflections Gallery website.

Wild horses are iconic symbols of the American West. They represent the spirit of freedom and the country’s historical connection to the land for many people. Their presence stirs up powerful emotions and memories tied to the American heritage. We encourage readers to take time to learn about the work being done to ensure wild horses and burros stay free on public lands.

American Equine Awareness shares equine issues and news with the public. AEA advocates for the preservation and protection of the country’s domestic and wild equines. The conviction that horse owners in the United States should be able to safely re-home their horse if the need arises, without a horse trader purchasing it for slaughter, brought about the formation of the organization.

