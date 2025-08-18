Equine Protection Constituents Urged to Maintain Contact With Congressional Members for Better Representation

It is critically important for constituents to communicate with their legislators. Legislators hear from a lot of lobbyists about issues but hearing from constituents makes the issue real.” — Ruth Kagi, former Member of the Washington State House of Representatives

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The importance of advocacy and communication with congressional members has become increasingly clear in equine advocacy. The American Equine Allies Association, AEAA, encourages supporters of equine protection to continue engaging with their lawmakers to bring attention to the issues facing wild and domestic horses and burros and to continue calling on Congress for much-needed change.

Equine protection supporters work to strengthen existing laws and regulations to better protect equines from abuse, neglect, and slaughter. They work to improve the welfare of wild horses and burros on public lands, as well as to end the transportation and sale of equines for slaughter. The mistreatment of equines is a serious issue that advocacy addresses. These animals have been an integral part of America’s history. As partners in building the country, they have earned respect and compassion.

Advocating for equine issues is a continuous process that takes persistence and patience to see genuine change happen. This involves developing a working relationship with one’s lawmakers and their staff members who handle equine issues. It’s important to follow up with the staff and keep them informed about any updates or developments. By consistently and professionally engaging with lawmakers, one can build relationships and prove themselves to be a credible voice for change.

AEAA states, “To ensure your elected representatives hear your concerns, call his or her office and tell a staffer why an issue is important to you. Be sure to include your full street address so the recipient can count your calls in the daily tally if it is necessary to leave a voice message.”

“Follow up on your call with an email. Writing to your elected officials is an essential step in relationship building. Include an ‘ask’ or action for your elected official to take. Initial letters should be brief. Ideally, fit your message into a one-page format. One can always follow up with a deeper conversation in a future in-person or online meeting. Combining calls and emails is a simple two-step method of engagement.”

“Advocating with one’s lawmakers requires respect. Present issues in a calm and considerate manner. One increases the chances of their message being heard by doing so. It also sets a positive example for others to follow. Professionalism is essential for effective advocacy.”

Don’t be hesitant to reach out to your elected representatives. Ruth Kagi, a former member of the Washington State House of Representatives, shared an insight about the importance of constituent contact. “It is critically important for constituents to communicate with their legislators. Legislators hear from a lot of lobbyists about issues but hearing from constituents makes the issue ‘real’ and puts a face on the problem that needs to be addressed.”

The AEAA encourages readers to follow these straightforward guidelines to speak on behalf of equine protection matters or any other issues of importance to them. Hope and conviction are essential for sustaining advocacy efforts. Together, advocates can make a difference for the equines in this country.

The House.gov and Senate.gov websites provide lawmaker contact information to help members of the public reach their federal representatives.

# # # # #

American Equine Awareness shares equine issues and news with the public. AEA advocates for the preservation and protection of the country’s domestic and wild equine. The conviction that horse owners in the United States need to safely re-home their horse if the situation arises, without a horse trader acquiring it for the purpose of slaughter, led to the formation of the organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.