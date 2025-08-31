Jacob Robertson shines at 44th National Veterans Wheelchair Games

For Jacob Robertson, athleticism is more than medals—it’s a mindset.

The Army National Guard Veteran enlisted in 2010 right after graduating high school. In 2014, a motorcycle accident would change the course of his life forever, but not his spirit. Now in his second year as a novice at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, he has proven that strength, both mental and physical, is the foundation of resilience.

This year, Robertson brought home two gold medals: one in Adaptive Fitness/Powerlifting and another as part of the Northern Pike Softball Team, where he was also named to the prestigious All-Star Team. He also earned a silver medal in manual bowling, showcasing his range as a multi-sport competitor.

Robertson begins each day with focused strength training, laying the groundwork for both physical endurance and mental clarity. But he admits the hardest part of his athletic journey isn’t the physical challenge, it’s getting up and going. “That first push is the hardest,” he said. “It takes mental motivation every single day.” His persistence is fueled by a natural competitive drive that he’s committed to maintaining through continued involvement in adaptive sports.

“Just because you’re in a wheelchair doesn’t mean you can’t live an active lifestyle,” he shared. “Adaptive sports have so many benefits—they keep you moving, they build community and they give you purpose.” His advice to other athletes? “Find something you love to do and get out there and do it.”

As a standout member of the Bayou Gulf States PVA team, Robertson represents not only the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VAMC with pride, but also the unwavering determination of Veterans everywhere who continue to redefine possibility.

His story is just one example of how adaptive sports empower Veterans to thrive. Learn more about VA’s commitment to supporting Veteran athletes through the Office of National Veterans Sports Programs & Special Events.

This article was originally published on the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center site and has been edited for style and clarity.