Oversight Committee Seeks Epstein-Maxwell Suspicious Activity Reports from Treasury Department

House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing to review the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell. In a letter sent today to U.S. Department of the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Chairman Comer is requesting relevant suspicious activity reports (SARs) to assist the Committee’s oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws, specifically in connection with the investigation and prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

“The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, and potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials. The Committee requests that the U.S. Department of the Treasury (Treasury) produce certain Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) relevant to the Committee’s investigation,” wrote Chairman Comer. “It is essential that Treasury produce to the Committee certain SARs to assist the Committee’s oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell. This oversight will inform legislative solutions to improve federal efforts to combat sex trafficking and reform the use of non-prosecution agreements and/or plea agreements in sex crime investigations. To assist the Committee’s investigation of this matter, I therefore request that the Department of Treasury produce to the Committee as soon as possible, but no later than September 15, 2025.”

Read the letter here.

Background:

Earlier this year, Chairman Comer established the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets and appointed Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) as Chairwoman. As part of its mandate, the Task Force formally requested that the Department of Justice (DOJ) release all records related to Jeffrey Epstein.

Chairman Comer has also issued deposition subpoenas to several former senior government officials: Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Merrick Garland, Robert Mueller, William Barr, Jeff Sessions, and Alberto Gonzales to testify on matters related to crimes perpetrated by Epstein.

Additionally, the Committee has:

Subpoenaed the DOJ for documents related to Epstein. DOJ is complying and has produced over 34,000 pages of documents to date, with more forthcoming.

Subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition.

Subpoenaed the Epstein estate for unredacted documents and communications in its possession, custody, or control.

Chairman Comer also announced that Alexander Acosta, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and former Secretary of Labor, will appear voluntarily for a transcribed interview on September 19, 2025.

The Committee is in contact with Epstein survivors and a private, bipartisan Oversight Committee Member Meeting with survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell’s crimes will be held on Tuesday, September 2.