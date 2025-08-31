European Blockchain Convention launches Europe’s largest meetings program for the crypto industry

The European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona, October 16-17, will be the first crypto event in Europe to host thousands of one-on-one meetings

BARCELONA, SPAIN, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Blockchain Convention 11 is redefining networking in the blockchain industry by enabling over 10,000 1:1 meetings across its two-day event this October in Barcelona. Through EBC11’s networking app, attendees can browse the full attendee list and set up meetings in minutes. This seamless experience empowers founders, investors, developers, and corporate leaders to identify the right connections elevating ROI to a whole new level.In addition the app-powered 1:1 meetings, EBC offers a sponsored meetings service for partners seeking highly targeted business conversations. Partners receive the attendee list ahead of the event and can indicate key people they’d like to meet. The EBC team then facilitates introductions and coordinates 20-minute meetings onsite, ensuring both sides connect efficiently and meaningfully. Last year, EBC facilitated over 300 meetings, achieving a 90% satisfaction rate from participants.Altogether, the app-powered 1:1 meetings and the sponsored meetings are powerful tools for accelerating deal-making, funding opportunities, and strategic collaborations in the industry. By connecting directly with top matches, attendees gain invaluable insights and access to opportunities that might otherwise take months to secure.To learn more about the meetings program and how to take part in EBC11’s networking opportunities, visit eblockchainconvention.com Get 5% discount Code: KDWire100Ticket Link - https://www.tickettailor.com/events/europeanblockchainconvention/1762593

