Educators Embrace AI Future at Record-Breaking Ras Al Khaimah Teachers Network Symposium

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conference halls of the 4th Annual Ras Al Khaimah Teachers Network Symposium (RAKTN) buzzed with discussion as hundreds of educators, school leaders, and experts gathered at the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) Ras Al Khaimah to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping classrooms across the UAE.Hosted by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, in partnership with HCT Ras Al Khaimah and supported by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Knowledge (RAKDoK), this year’s theme, From Chalkboards to Chatbots: Education in the Age of AI, captured the energy of a sector in transformation.The full-day program combined keynote talks, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, all focused on how schools can harness AI responsibly while keeping human connection at the core of teaching. Hands-on workshops, including “Making ChatGPT Your Teaching Assistant” and “Helping Every Child Thrive with Personalized Learning,” gave participants practical strategies to bring back to their schools.Empowering Educators, Supporting National GoalsThe symposium strongly aligned with the UAE’s national priorities for digital transformation and AI literacy in education. By spotlighting ethical and inclusive approaches, the event reinforced the importance of preparing both teachers and students for an AI-driven future.“This symposium is essential for developing and supporting teachers. It provides a much-needed space to learn, share experiences, and strengthen professional networks. At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming classrooms, these gatherings ensure that educators are not navigating the challenges and opportunities alone, but are empowered with knowledge, community, and the confidence to keep students’ wellbeing at the heart of education.” said Dr. Natasha Ridge, Executive Director, Al Qasimi Foundation.Dr. Michael Koh, Chief Academic Officer, The Higher Colleges of Technology, commented: “Hosting the RAKTN Symposium at HCT reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation in education and preparing the next generation of educators to thrive in an AI-driven era. This gathering, in partnership with the Al Qasimi Foundation, the Ministry of Education, and RAKDoK, ensures that discussions on artificial intelligence translate into practical impact within classrooms. At HCT, we believe that empowering teachers with future skills is the cornerstone of nurturing students who can lead, innovate, and contribute to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based economy.”Looking AheadThe 4th Annual RAKTN Symposium concluded with a call to embrace AI not as a replacement for educators, but as a tool to amplify their impact. “This symposium reminded us that teaching is still deeply human work,” reflected Dr. Anjali Rajan, Head of English Department, Applied Technology School Ras Al Khaimah, and Panelist. “AI doesn’t replace – it amplifies.”With record participation and actionable takeaways, the RAKTN Symposium reaffirmed Ras Al Khaimah’s role as a hub for forward-looking conversations in education.For registration, please visit : https://raktn.org/ __________About the Ras Al Khaimah Teachers Network (RAKTN)Launched in 2010 by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, the Ras Al Khaimah Teachers Network (RAKTN) is a vibrant social and professional platform designed to connect educators across Ras Al Khaimah and beyond. Serving over 3,000 teachers from more than 15 countries, including those from OECD-member regions, RAKTN enables peer collaboration, resource sharing, and bilingual discussions via forums, blogs, and virtual workshops. The network also supports blended professional development by acting as a digital hub for the Foundation’s free bilingual training programs. Annually, RAKTN convenes educators at its signature Symposium - bringing together schools, thought leaders, and innovation in education to shape future-ready classrooms.For more details, visit: https://raktn.org/ About Higher Colleges of Technology:The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is the UAE’s largest applied higher education institution, committed to preparing Emirati youth for the future economy through hands-on, industry-aligned learning. Established in 1988, HCT operates campuses across the Emirates, offering a wide range of programs in engineering, business, health sciences, computer information science, applied media, and education.HCT serves as a key driver of economic growth and social impact through strategic partnerships with government, industry, and academia. Its leadership team champions institutional excellence, faculty transformation, and future-ready learning to empower graduates to lead in vital sectors and contribute to the nation’s prosperity.For more details, visit: https://hct.ac.ae/en/ Media Contact:

