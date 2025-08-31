NEQSOL Holding Wins Gold for Leadership Journey Program Alumni Association at Brandon Hall Excellence Awards 2025

Recognition highlights NEQSOL’s commitment to leadership development, diversity, and sustainable growth with the global award.

BAKUI, AZERBAIJAN, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEQSOL Holding has been honored with a Gold Award at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2025, recognizing the impact of its Leadership Journey Program (LJP) Alumni Association.

The Gold Award highlights NEQSOL’s commitment to developing leaders who create sustainable impact beyond their formal leadership training. Established in 2023, the LJP Alumni Association enables graduates of the Leadership Journey Program to remain engaged through mentorship, cross-company initiatives, and collaborative learning. Alumni actively contribute by exchanging insights, guiding new leaders, and fostering a culture of accountability and shared leadership.

“This Gold Award is a testament to our long-term investment in people,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of NEQSOL Holding. “Through our Leadership Journey Program Alumni Association, we are building a strong and connected community of leaders who not only drive the success of our businesses but also contribute to positive change in society. At NEQSOL, we believe that true leadership extends far beyond the walls of our organization.”

“At NEQSOL, we see leadership development not as a one-time program, but as a continuous journey,” said Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer at NEQSOL Holding. “The Leadership Journey Program Alumni Association is a powerful example of how we sustain this journey by enabling our leaders to grow, mentor, and create impact long after their initial training. This recognition encourages us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation in people development.”

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group operating in over 10 countries across the energy, telecommunications, high-tech, construction, and mining sectors. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainable growth, and talent development, NEQSOL invests in initiatives that empower people, drive progress, and create long-term value for stakeholders worldwide.

