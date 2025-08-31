Green Zen: Leading the UAE’s Wellness Real Estate Transformation as Market Set to Reach AED 31 Billion by 2027

Green Zen leads the way in Biophilic Design in the UAE Green Zen leads the way in Biophilic Design in the UAE Luxury Office Biophilic Design by Green Zen Tranquil Zen Gardens add Value to Property

Green Zen leads UAE’s AED 31B wellness real estate boom, pioneering biophilic design that boosts property value and wellbeing.

Wellness Design is no longer an optional luxury—it’s a fundamental expectation of modern living” — Jennifer McShane Bary, CEO Green Zen

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UAE is witnessing a seismic shift in real estate, with the wellness property sector expected to grow from AED 503 million in 2024 to an estimated AED 31 billion by 2027. This explosive sevenfold increase reflects the surging demand for homes and developments that prioritize health, sustainability, and a deeper connection to nature.At the forefront of this transformation is Green Zen , the UAE’s pioneer in biophilic design. Specializing in living walls, sustainable interiors, and wellness-driven landscapes, Green Zen is redefining how properties deliver both lifestyle value and long-term financial returns.“Wellness Design is no longer an optional luxury—it’s a fundamental expectation of modern living,” said Jennifer McShane Bary, CEO of Green Zen. “Properties that integrate natural light, living walls, water features, and organic materials don’t just improve wellbeing; they consistently outperform conventional real estate in both pricing and speed of sale.”UAE’s Market Momentum Dubai’s luxury residential market recorded 16% annual price growth in 2024, with wellness features emerging as key differentiators.Fahid Island in Abu Dhabi has become a global case study in wellness-driven development, achieving a 12% CAGR in wellness property sales and recording 67% of AED 3.5 billion in initial sales from international buyers.Sharjah Sustainable City, valued at AED 2 billion, has already surpassed AED 2.5 billion in sales, showcasing the commercial power of sustainability and biophilic integration.Why Biophilic Design MattersGlobal studies show that properties with biophilic features command 10–25% higher premiums, sell up to 20% faster, and achieve stronger tenant retention. In Dubai, these design elements can increase property value by 15–20%, while delivering measurable lifestyle benefits such as reduced stress, enhanced productivity, and improved indoor air quality.The Green Zen DifferenceGreen Zen brings international best practices and UAE-specific expertise to developers, architects, and homeowners seeking to maximize both wellness and ROI. Its portfolio spans luxury villas, penthouses, commercial offices, and urban green walls, each project designed to merge sustainability with elegance.“As the UAE positions itself as a global hub for wellness living, we see biophilic design not as a trend, but as the new standard,” McShane Bary added. “Green Zen is proud to lead this conversation, helping shape the future of real estate where sustainability, wellbeing, and profitability intersect.”

