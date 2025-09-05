Dr. Steven Shoshany Celebrates 29 Years As The Go To Chiropractor in New York City

dr steven shoshany chiropractor in manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Steven Shoshany, NYC's top rated, and best reviewed authority in chiropractic treatment, is proud to announce his 29th year of unrivaled practice in Manhattan. Approaching three decades of experience in treating back and neck pain, Dr. Shoshany has established himself as an institution when it comes to treating pain in NYC. Dr Shoshany is known for his incomparable record in successfully treating back pain as well as a wide range of soft tissue injuries. Dr. Shoshany also holds patents for his exclusive back pain treatment protocols. He is also a provider of true Spinal Decompression using the DRX9000C decompression suite.Since opening his practice in September 1996, chiropractor Dr. Shoshany has been dedicated to providing comprehensive, non-invasive treatment options to his patients. His patient-centered approach and commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in chiropractic and spinal decompression have earned him a reputation for excellence and a loyal patient following. Dr. Shoshany’s expertise extends beyond simple adjustments, focusing on integrated, individualized treatment plans that address the root cause of pain and promote long-term wellness. He is also a Certified Chiropractic Extremity Practitioner (CCEP) which allows him to offer specialized care for parts of the body well beyond the spine."It’s always exciting and very rewarding helping people in New York City for 29 years." said Dr. Steven Shoshany. "I'm incredibly grateful to all my patients for entrusting me with their care. My practice is all about helping my patients live pain-free lives, and to quickly help them return to the activities they love. This milestone is a big one, and I'm just glad to have achieved it with the non-stop pace of Manhattan and the constant challenges of treating such a diverse array of patients."Dr. Shoshany’s chiropractic practice is consistently ranked #1 in NYC and is recognized for its unrivaled success rates in treating conditions such as chronic back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and sports-related injuries. The practice also provides many ancillary, and standalone treatments like Cold Laser, Shockwave and Hot Laser Therapy. Dr. Shoshany is also a Graston Technique, and Active Release Technique certified soft tissue treatment expert. His clinic was among the first chiropractic practices to push an integrated, holistic approach to treating pain and injuries. Dr. Shoshany has also been very active on social media, especially YouTube to educate his patients and push a multi-faceted, and cutting edge approach to helping people heal and excel at life.To learn more about Dr. Shoshany and his practice, or to schedule an appointment, please visit drshoshany.com or call 212 645 8151

