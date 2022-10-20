Celebrated NYC Chiropractor Set to Upgrade Spinal Decompression Service
Dr. Shoshany is set to expand his Spinal Decompression Protocol following ExciteMedical Chirosymposium.
"The DRX9000 is such a capable tool because it not only helps people with what I would consider routine back or neck pain, but it is often the last option in very advanced cases.”NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Steven Shoshany is a lauded Manhattan Chiropractor practicing on Broadway for 25 years. He is NYC's top-rated and reviewed chiropractor with thousands of happy patients in his resume. His featured service is Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression, and has been so for almost 20 years.
— Dr. Steven Shoshany
Dr. Shoshany has been looking to update and upgrade his spinal decompression service, and on October 14 he attended the ExciteMedical Chirosymposium. A seminar hosted by the very company that not only manufactures the DRX9000, but backs it with a plethora of long-term research studies. Computer-guided spinal decompression has helped thousands of people looking to avoid the surgeon's knife and the complications that can arise from back surgery.
The seminar was held in Orlando Florida and served as a refresher for veteran Chiropractors like Dr. Shoshany, as well as a valuable launching point for providers just getting into Spinal decompression. A major focus of the course aimed to"...review of clinical research on non-surgical spinal decompression and alternative treatment options including epidural injections and spine surgeries." This included doctor-patient education and covered the following treatments, some of which are often used as alternatives to natural healing that's aided by true spinal decompression. Some of the topics covered were:
Injections and risks involved
Spine surgery and outcomes
Pain pumps and their risks
Spinal cord stimulators
The DRX-9000 spinal decompression suite is the most advanced lumbar and cervical decompression system in the world. It is FDA cleared and boasts a list of scientific studies that prove its effectiveness. For Dr. Shoshany it has proven to be an effective option that can help even the most difficult to treat patients. Dr. Shoshany has used a holistic approach to treating back and neck pain. For over two decades he has been an advocate for combining cutting-edge tools, and employing advanced research to provide unparalleled outcomes for his patients. A veteran guest of television and international news media, Dr. Shoshany has lent his voice to advancing and integrating chiropractic care to help reduce the need for surgical intervention.
"Surgery is a powerful tool, but it is very much over-prescribed. In my opinion based on 25 years of experience, I have seen patients that were days away from the surgeon's table avoid it completely. They literally walk away from complicated, invasive procedures without pain. We know the number of people that will experience it is staggering, but it should not be a boogeyman. Back pain is common, it's treatable, and you can heal from it even in extreme cases, naturally." -Dr. Steven Shoshany
Dr. Shoshany added that "The DRX9000 is such a capable tool because it not only helps people with what I would consider routine back or neck pain, but it is often the last option in very advanced cases. You can actually see before and after X-Ray and MRI images of patients, and their spinal discs healing. Discs that a surgeon would consider fusing together regain height and structure. This is because we simply give your body time to heal by using the DRX9000 to decompress them." Dr. Shoshany has helped treat everyone from celebrities, models, and athletes to office workers and retirees.
Following the ChiroSymposium, Dr. Shoshany has decided to refresh his approach and revamp his patient education efforts regarding the DRX9000. He has sometimes felt that with such a long history of providing DRX9000 spinal decompression in NYC, he had started to take this powerful solution for granted. The seminar helped him familiarize himself with the latest research and studies that continue to advance spinal decompression as the best natural alternative to back surgery.
To Learn more about Spinal Decompression visit Dr. Shoshany's website or call 212 645 8151
Dr Shoshany
Dr Steven Shoshany Chiropractor
+1 212-645-8151
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Dr Steven Shoshany YouTube Video About the DRX9000 Decompression System