Dr Austin Neibarger Joins Award Winning NYC Chiropractic Practice
Dr. Austin Neibarger became a part of Dr. Shoshany's NYC chiropractic practice, in large part due to his integrated approach to back pain treatment.
Each person has unique circumstances. Along with traditional chiropractic, I do like to use modalities like Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS)or laser therapy.”NEW YORK, NY, U.S.A, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Steven Shoshany, the best-reviewed and most lauded chiropractor in Manhattan recently added Dr. Neibarger to his downtown practice.
— Dr. Neibarger
Treating back pain for long-term results is the main focus of NYC chiropractor Dr. Shoshany's practice. When Dr. Shoshany needed a surgical procedure that would have him sidelined for a few months, he knew his patients could not be left waiting. Dr. Shoshany searched for a capable chiropractor, with a background in fitness, integrated treatment, as well as great patient skills. All those qualities and an extensive background in treating back pain, and low-back pain put Dr. Neibarger over the top.
"When a patient comes in with a herniated disc, I think it's important to recognize that they are going to be different from the last patient I helped. Each person has unique circumstances. Along with traditional chiropractic, I do like to use modalities like Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS)or laser therapy. Having access to this many high-end tools that I can use in conjunction with what I already do is a game changer. We're going so far past what most chiropractic practices offer in NYC." -Dr. Austin Neibarger
When talking about the ins and outs of treating patients who are experiencing extreme pain and physical restrictions, it's easy to forget that most people seek out surgical intervention first. "It's a tough message to get out to people, that most of them do not need surgery, not now or probably ever." says Dr. Shoshany. He has built his extensive resume and reputation as NYC's best chiropractor by taking on cases that others would not consider. When it truly is too late for a patient to get better without surgical intervention, Dr. Shoshany is not afraid to refer cases to surgeons. In this regard, Dr. Neibarger was again found to be the perfect chiropractor to complement Dr. Shoshany's long-standing methods.
Dr. Neibarger also mentions that rare treatment options like spinal decompression utilizing the best decompression machine available, the DRX-9000, put even more power into the hands of patients. As for the more severe patients, Dr. Neibarger says "If a patient comes in with a really severe disc herniation, they may be limping, even crawling into the office. In such cases, the first thing I usually need to do is get them out of pain. Then we assess how many underlying structural issues there are. Once we've got that picture, we explore what their available function is. Finally, when I've done that, and got them out of pain I have a lot of different available treatments to get them back to living life normally."
Dr. Neibarger doesn't stop there, he also prescribes corrective, strengthening exercises, and helps patients create habits and abilities that will protect the back for the long term. Dr. Neibarger also has a lot of experience with manual therapy. He especially prefers to use it in the initial phases of treatment. Manual therapy is used to break the muscle apart and get the articular structures mobile, so the extent of damage can be established. Dr. Austin finds that changing postural habits or integrating specific exercises can help strengthen core muscles to protect the spine in the long term.
Dr. Austin likes to aim high but uses a realistic plan of action, which leads to patients' having a clearer path to full recovery. Whether a patient simply wants to walk from point a to point b, or to make a return to their favorite sport, creating motivation and sustainable goals helps keep a patient on track.
To learn more about chiropractic, back pain, or to find out more about Dr. Shoshany's chiropractic practice visit www.drshoshany.com or call 212 645 8151
