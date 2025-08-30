Delaware Dept. of Labor to Host ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop

WILMINGTON, Del. — The Delaware Department of Labor’s Office of Anti-Discrimination will host a free “Know Your Rights” workshop on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 6 – 8 p.m. The bilingual event will be held in the gym of the Latin American Community Center, 402 N Harrison St, Wilmington, DE 19805, in partnership with the ConeXiones program from the Latin American Community Center and Community Legal Aid Society, Inc.

This workshop is designed to empower Delaware’s Latino workforce by providing essential information on workplace rights, legal protections, and resources to help workers navigate discriminatory concerns and employment challenges.

Light refreshments will be provided, and registration is required to attend: Know Your Rights Night