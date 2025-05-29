Pope Leo XIV’s AI Warning Prompts DOMINUS Lab to Release Christian Governance Manifesto

AI Governance Manifesto Dominik Tarolli, Founder of DOMINUS Lab The Global Christian Startup Movement

Following Pope Leo's warning on AI ethics, DOMINUS Lab releases its Christian AI Governance Manifesto—providing principled guidance for Christian Entrepreneurs.

AI is a Servant, not a Savior—built to support, not replace, those made in God’s image.” — Dominik Tarolli

YUCAIPA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As governments and technology leaders grapple with the risks and rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, Pope Leo XIV has emerged as a decisive global voice—calling for a moral compass in the development and deployment of AI.In direct response, DOMINUS Lab—the Christian startup movement has released its first Christian AI Governance Manifesto, offering faith-based guidance for startups navigating AI in an age of uncertainty.“AI is a servant, not a savior—built to support, not replace, those made in God’s image,” says DOMINUS Lab founder Dominik Tarolli. “We are are pro-technology and we are pro-human. And we believe the next generation of innovation must be rooted in eternal biblical wisdom.”The Manifesto is more than a whitepaper—it’s a declaration. DOMINUS Lab calls on all faith-driven founders to treat AI not as an idol, but as a tool—one that should elevate God-given purpose, not erase it.The manifesto outlines:• Strategic Intent: Use AI to scale redemptive startups, not suppress human calling.• First Principles: Every use case must reflect Christian values like John 3:16.• Accountability Framework: Governance at all levels—advisory, executive, and founder.• Learning Loops: Annual AI ethics reviews, open reporting, and benchmarking against Scripture.While many organizations wait for regulation to catch up, DOMINUS Lab is leading with conviction—offering a faith-rooted framework to guide Christian businesses in the responsible use of AI.

