Berlin Barracks // Possession of Stolen Property, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3006096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/30/2025 @ 1223 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kyle Fielden

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a stolen vehicle out of New Hampshire. Troopers located the stolen vehicle in Northfield with Kyle Fielden asleep in the front seat. Upon speaking with Fielden, the keys to the stolen vehicle were found in his pocket. Further investigation revealed that Fielden had conditions not be at the residence where the vehicle was found. Fielden was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191