Berlin Barracks // Possession of Stolen Property, VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3006096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/30/2025 @ 1223 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kyle Fielden
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a stolen vehicle out of New Hampshire. Troopers located the stolen vehicle in Northfield with Kyle Fielden asleep in the front seat. Upon speaking with Fielden, the keys to the stolen vehicle were found in his pocket. Further investigation revealed that Fielden had conditions not be at the residence where the vehicle was found. Fielden was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2025 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
