Submit Release
News Search

There were 244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,363 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks // Possession of Stolen Property, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3006096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jon Prack                      

STATION: VSP Berlin              

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/30/2025 @ 1223 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Stolen Property, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Fielden                                         

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelburne, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time at the above listed location, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a report of a stolen vehicle out of New Hampshire. Troopers located the stolen vehicle in Northfield with Kyle Fielden asleep in the front seat. Upon speaking with Fielden, the keys to the stolen vehicle were found in his pocket. Further investigation revealed that Fielden had conditions not be at the residence where the vehicle was found. Fielden was then placed under arrest and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/02/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jonathan Prack

Vermont State Police - Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

Tel: 802-229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks // Possession of Stolen Property, VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more