Eylsia, Pop Sensation and owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

It’s humbling to see my music resonate across so many genres and countries,” Eylsia said. “Every song tells a different story, and I’m grateful listeners are embracing them all” — Eylsia, Singer and Owner of Nicolas of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Just one week after making history as the first artist ever to chart in six different genres in the same week on any recognized chart, Eylsia Nicolas has done it again — this time with a sweeping multi-genre performance that cements her as one of the most versatile and globally resonant artists in music today,” remarked Lisa Pamintuan, President of Nicolas of Palm Beach.

Across the August Groover charts, Nicolas delivered a staggering set of results:

Singer/Songwriter Folk (Country)

• Global: 4 songs in the Top 10, peaking at #2

• U.S.: 5 songs in the Top 10, including #1

All Genres

• Global: 3 songs in the Top 100

• U.S.: 9 songs in the Top 100, with 5 in the Top 40

R&B/Soul

• Global: 4 songs in the Top 100, including 1 in the Top 40

• U.S.: 1 song in the Top 40

Dance/Electronic

• Global: 1 song in the Top 40

• U.S.: 5 songs in the Top 40

Indie

• Global: 1 song at #20

• U.S.: 1 song in the Top 10

Latin Afro

• Global: 1 song in the Top 100

• U.S.: 1 song in the Top 20

Pop/Synth

• U.S.: 1 song in the Top 30

From folk to electronic, R&B to Latin Afro, Eylsia Nicolas’ music is connecting with audiences across continents and cultures — a rare feat in the streaming era.

“With new music on the horizon and her chart presence stronger than ever, Eylsia Nicolas is proving that last week’s record-breaking moment was just the beginning,” said Pamintuan.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

Electric City

