Henry County, GA (August 30, 2025) - At the request of the Henry County Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Henry County, GA. A minor was shot and injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that, at about 8 p.m. on Friday, August 29, 2025, Henry County Police Department officers responded to a domestic incident at a home on Crandon Court in McDonough, GA, involving a mother and her minor son. While en route, officers were advised that the mother had locked herself in her room and her son, who was armed with a knife, was trying to break in. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife. One officer shot at the minor, hitting him. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Upon completion of the investigation, the GBI will provide the case to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review.