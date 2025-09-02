Advanced Digital Automotive Group announces release of 10 new podcasts recorded at the September AMRA/MAP Conference in Chicago, highlighting industry insights.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group Produces 10 New Podcasts from September AMRA Conference in Chicago

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (ADAG) has announced the production of 10 new podcasts recorded at the AMRA/MAP Conference in Chicago. The event brought together leading voices in the automotive repair industry to discuss emerging trends, best practices, and the challenges shaping the future of independent repair shops.

The newly released podcast series captures expert commentary from industry professionals, conference speakers, and business leaders. Each episode provides auto repair shop owners with actionable insights to strengthen operations, adopt new technologies, and maintain compliance with industry standards.

A Word from the Owner

“By producing these podcasts directly from the AMRA/MAP Conference, we’re ensuring shop owners everywhere can access valuable insights from industry leaders,” said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency dedicated to the auto repair industry. Through exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and proprietary automation tools like Auto Shop AMP, ADAG helps independent shops grow with clarity and confidence. The company is headquartered at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

