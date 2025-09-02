Ruadán Books Announces New Team Member in Book Design

Leah Donell Ruadán Books

Leah Donell has joined the growing Boston-based indie publisher.

Books, to me, are portable art galleries and thought presentations.” — Leah Donell

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruadán Books is delighted to announce that Leah Donell has joined the growing Boston-based indie publisher. Leah is taking over the role of book designer for the imprint.“Leah is amazing, and her talent and personality match what Ruadán Books is all about,” says CEO R. B. Wood. “We look for underappreciated talent for our stories, and those excited to learn and grow with a small press. With 30 years of design experience, and a desire to both teach and expand her own knowledge, she meshes with the rest of the growing staff perfectly.”Leah’s work will debut with Sinister Societies, an original collection of six novellas from Ruadán Books releasing 12/09/2025 and featuring Mercedes M. Yardley, Errick Nunnally, Cindy O’Quinn, Tom Deady, Sarah Read, and Michael Burke. The collection has been edited by Linda Hartley with a cover from Lynne Hanson.“‘I LOVE BOOKS!’ When readers say this, it means they love to read,” says Leah. “Coming from me, it means so much more. Books, to me, are portable art galleries and thought presentations. Beyond ‘a good read,’ books are experiential; they change the person who spends time with them. I have found such pleasure in my collaboration with Ruadán because they get it. R.B. Wood understands that the impact of books goes beyond black words on a white page, insisting on creating an immersive, fantastical experience. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with the Ruadán team towards this artful vision.”Leah is already hard at work on Ruadán Books’ lineup of early 2026 titles.About Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of mystery and espionage. Ruadán Books’ mission is to welcome new authors, and inspire and tell unique stories from authors worldwide.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout Leah DonellLeah’s career began in the mid-90s at AccuWeather, where she designed newspaper weather pages while attending Penn State University. Upon graduating from their graphic design program in 1998, she went on to work for two different design agencies before her drive towards personal, creative, and professional autonomy inspired her to break away on her own in 2004. Book design became her passion after landing a contract to lay out a photo book and a scintillating visit to 2012’s Book Expo America at the Javits Center in NYC.After an early life spent in PA, Leah fully adopted the digital nomad lifestyle and spent many years making the most of her mobile office as she road-tripped around the U.S. Arizona has since become home, and a simple, one-word answer explains her reason for staying in the Southwest: sunshine. She currently resides in the small town of Cottonwood, where she enjoys hiking the rugged landscapes and floating in the Verde River with her dog, Rodeo.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.