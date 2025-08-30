St. Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2006239
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/29/2025 at approximately 1644 hours
LOCATION: Gore Road Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening
ACCUSED: Ashley Shedrick
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: Amber Cushing
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 29th, 2025, at approximately 1644 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of an individual threatening physical harm to another. Troopers identified the parties involved as Ashley Shedrick (30) of Sheldon, VT and Amber Cushing (39) of Highgate, VT.
After a thorough investigation, it was established that Shedrick had threatened to cause physical harm to Cushing, placing Cushing in fear of Shedrick causing serious bodily injury.
Shedrick was located and issued a citation ordering her to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on October 6th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
