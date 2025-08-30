Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2006239

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 08/29/2025 at approximately 1644 hours

LOCATION: Gore Road Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Shedrick

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

VICTIM: Amber Cushing

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 29th, 2025, at approximately 1644 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of an individual threatening physical harm to another. Troopers identified the parties involved as Ashley Shedrick (30) of Sheldon, VT and Amber Cushing (39) of Highgate, VT.

 

After a thorough investigation, it was established that Shedrick had threatened to cause physical harm to Cushing, placing Cushing in fear of Shedrick causing serious bodily injury.

 

Shedrick was located and issued a citation ordering her to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on October 6th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 10/06/2025 at 0830 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

