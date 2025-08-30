Western Cape Mobility on interdict to end taxi violence

On 28 August 2025, the Western Cape High Court granted the Western Cape Mobility Department an urgent interdict to implement measures in response to the ongoing minibus taxi-related violence in Mfuleni, Somerset West, Nomzamo and Lwandle. This follows a series of violent incidents and loss of life linked to tensions between minibus taxi associations operating in these areas.

The interim interdict, which takes effect immediately, is aimed at protecting commuters, operators and members of the public from further harm.

The interdict specifically:

Prohibits members of the affected taxi associations (CATA, CODETA and affiliates) from interfering with transport services at the Somerset West taxi rank, Somerset West Mall, and on four key routes: Route 611 (Khayelitsha – Somerset West) Route 43 (Lwandle – Khayelitsha) Route M18 (Mfuleni – Somerset West) Route X19 (Nomzamo – Mfuleni)

Prohibits threats, intimidation or interference with other minibus taxi operators or their drivers

Requires minibus taxi associations to follow the rules of their existing operating licences

Directs them to act immediately to stop unlawful behaviour and to report back to the court within three days on the steps they have taken

This order will remain in force until 9 October 2025, when the court will decide whether to make it permanent.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku said, “Violence and lawlessness cannot be allowed to endanger the lives of commuters, operators, and our residents. This court order gives us the legal authority to act decisively to protect our communities and restore stability in the affected areas. Every commuter has the right to travel without fear, and we will work closely with law enforcement agencies to ensure full compliance with the order.”

“We welcome this urgent interdict. While it was an act of last resort, it is an important step towards stabilising the current situation. But more critically, we urge these taxi associations to return to negotiations to meaningfully engage and find a lasting solution. They must always put their commuters’ interests first. This is a non-negotiable,” stressed Premier Alan Winde.

The Western Cape Government urges all minibus taxi operators to comply with the court order.

Enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication: Western Cape Mobility Department

Cell: 083 755 3213

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Office of the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA