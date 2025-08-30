Submit Release
eZWay Network Launches New Los Angeles Headquarters with Historic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Epic Icon Center

The City and County of Los Angeles will witness a groundbreaking moment as eZWay Network officially launches its new eZWay LA headquarters.

Giving the City of Angels Back to The Angels – the eZWay.”
— Eric Zuley
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City and County of Los Angeles will witness a groundbreaking moment as eZWay Network officially launches its new eZWay LA headquarters with a Launch Celebration & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the prestigious Epic Icon Center. This high-profile, catered event will unite celebrities, influencers, press, entrepreneurs, and community leaders for a night of entertainment, networking, and impact.

This historic event is dedicated to “Giving the City of Angels Back to The Angels – the eZWay.”

STAR-STUDDED GUESTS & PERFORMANCES
The Gold Carpet will be shining with an impressive roster of celebrities and dignitaries, including:

Kate Linder – Star of Young & The Restless, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rick “Freeway” Ross – Motivational Speaker & Co-Founder, Freeway Network

Ken Davitian – Known for Borat, Cobra Kai, Get Smart

Henry Tillman – Olympic Gold Medalist, Boxing Hall of Famer

Joel Diamond – Grammy-nominated Music Producer

Van Dichoso & Paul Bunch – Executives of River Rock Films (CAA film project repped)

Gabriel Cannon – Winner of ABC’s Claim to Fame, brother of Nick Cannon

John Duffy – Hollywood Producer & Director

Septimius The Great – Grammy-winning artist and special eZWay Network announcement honoree

Joel Diamon - Platinum Music Producer

Dr. Cherlyn Lee - Michael Jackson's Nutritionist

Cornell "Coach" Ward - Los Angeles Mayor's Office, Community Safety Director

Trae Ireland - Actor, Director, Producer

Rebecca Holden - Knightrider TV Series

Dr. Olympia Gellini - Founder Family Film Awards on CBS

Cassandra Cooper - Co-founder of National Social Media Awards

Dr. Eric Zuley - CEO eZWay Network, Executive Producer of eZWay LA, Co-owner National Social Media Awards Los Angeles

Live Performances & Awards:

Award-winning singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari

Rising artist Alicia Loomis

Hip-hop artist Tyrone G

Fashion for a Cause runway show presented by Charlie Designs

Universal Peace Federation Ambassadorship Recognitions

eZWay Heroe Ambassadors Ceremony

MAJOR PRESS COVERAGE
Over 20 major media outlets and camera crews are confirmed, including Getty Images, Shutterstock, CIE FASHION MAGAZINE, BEVERLY HILLS TIMES, eZWay News, Hello Hollywood TV, FAB TV, and more, ensuring global visibility.

TV & MEDIA PARTNERSHIPS
eZWay Network will announce a groundbreaking new alliance with IVOD THE EZWAY, On The Marc TV, Non Profit TV, along with 12 additional TV channels and network partners, expanding reach to over 400 million homes and devices worldwide.

SPONSORS
This historic evening is proudly sponsored by:
Langers Juice, Halo Events, Non Profit TV, WealthXO, Extraordinary Keys, AMG Management, All in One Ent., Eliot Beauty, Goooo Time Apparel, and more.

BENEFITING BETTER VISION FOR CHILDREN

https://bvccharity.org

EVENT DETAILS
📍 Location: Epic Icon Center, 2038 Sacramento St, Los Angeles, CA 90021 Los Angeles, CA

🗓 Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 6:30 PM)
🎟 Private Event – RSVP required at https://ezwayla.com. Guests must download the eZWay Network App https://app.ezwaynetwork.com (invite code: ezway) for entry.

Eric Zuley
eZWay Network
+1 877-399-2929
ez@ezwaynetwork.com

