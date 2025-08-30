eZWay Network Launches New Los Angeles Headquarters with Historic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Epic Icon Center
The City and County of Los Angeles will witness a groundbreaking moment as eZWay Network officially launches its new eZWay LA headquarters.
This historic event is dedicated to “Giving the City of Angels Back to The Angels – the eZWay.”
STAR-STUDDED GUESTS & PERFORMANCES
The Gold Carpet will be shining with an impressive roster of celebrities and dignitaries, including:
Kate Linder – Star of Young & The Restless, Hollywood Walk of Fame
Rick “Freeway” Ross – Motivational Speaker & Co-Founder, Freeway Network
Ken Davitian – Known for Borat, Cobra Kai, Get Smart
Henry Tillman – Olympic Gold Medalist, Boxing Hall of Famer
Joel Diamond – Grammy-nominated Music Producer
Van Dichoso & Paul Bunch – Executives of River Rock Films (CAA film project repped)
Gabriel Cannon – Winner of ABC’s Claim to Fame, brother of Nick Cannon
John Duffy – Hollywood Producer & Director
Septimius The Great – Grammy-winning artist and special eZWay Network announcement honoree
Joel Diamon - Platinum Music Producer
Dr. Cherlyn Lee - Michael Jackson's Nutritionist
Cornell "Coach" Ward - Los Angeles Mayor's Office, Community Safety Director
Trae Ireland - Actor, Director, Producer
Rebecca Holden - Knightrider TV Series
Dr. Olympia Gellini - Founder Family Film Awards on CBS
Cassandra Cooper - Co-founder of National Social Media Awards
Dr. Eric Zuley - CEO eZWay Network, Executive Producer of eZWay LA, Co-owner National Social Media Awards Los Angeles
Live Performances & Awards:
Award-winning singer-songwriter John Michael Ferrari
Rising artist Alicia Loomis
Hip-hop artist Tyrone G
Fashion for a Cause runway show presented by Charlie Designs
Universal Peace Federation Ambassadorship Recognitions
eZWay Heroe Ambassadors Ceremony
MAJOR PRESS COVERAGE
Over 20 major media outlets and camera crews are confirmed, including Getty Images, Shutterstock, CIE FASHION MAGAZINE, BEVERLY HILLS TIMES, eZWay News, Hello Hollywood TV, FAB TV, and more, ensuring global visibility.
TV & MEDIA PARTNERSHIPS
eZWay Network will announce a groundbreaking new alliance with IVOD THE EZWAY, On The Marc TV, Non Profit TV, along with 12 additional TV channels and network partners, expanding reach to over 400 million homes and devices worldwide.
SPONSORS
This historic evening is proudly sponsored by:
Langers Juice, Halo Events, Non Profit TV, WealthXO, Extraordinary Keys, AMG Management, All in One Ent., Eliot Beauty, Goooo Time Apparel, and more.
BENEFITING BETTER VISION FOR CHILDREN
https://bvccharity.org
EVENT DETAILS
📍 Location: Epic Icon Center, 2038 Sacramento St, Los Angeles, CA 90021 Los Angeles, CA
🗓 Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025
⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 6:30 PM)
🎟 Private Event – RSVP required at https://ezwayla.com. Guests must download the eZWay Network App https://app.ezwaynetwork.com (invite code: ezway) for entry.
