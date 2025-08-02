Global Celebrity Entrepreneurs Unite for Influence to Income Virtual Summit

Join Celebrity Entrepreneurs at Influence to Income Virtual Summit

$10,000 in Prizes Learn From the Best of the Best!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Karen Hall, Queen of Empathy™, Publicist, Publisher, Producer, Emotional Intelligence Leadership Coach, and Bestselling Author.What happens when some of the world's most recognized entrepreneurs, media icons, and business leaders gather on one stage? They spark conversations that inspire action and ignite opportunities for leaders to share the passion behind their message.Streaming live worldwide August 1–3, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM PT each day, the Influence to Income: How to Pitch for Profit virtual summit features an unparalleled lineup of thought leaders.Day 1 features Dr. Eric Zuley, Jeff Hoffman, Greg Reid, Albert Corey, Robert Smith, Jeffrey Hayzlett, Lauren McCay, Eric Zuley, Jessica Rodriguez, Paul Bunch, Deb Drummond, Rattan Joea, Marvin Williams, Bill Duke, and Dr. Gloria Sceberras.Day 2 showcases Don Green, Aditya Satsangi, Karen Hall, Michael Adam Cohen, Joe Petroski, Dr. Dante Sears, Mario Gallo, Samweli Muzaliwa, Brian Willis, Loral Langemeier, Steve Aust, Dr. Tina D. Lewis, Andie Monet, Maureen Cooper, Curtis Elerson, Marc Beilin, Casey Thomas, Shyla Day, Matt J. Doyle and Scott Cundill.Day 3 spotlights Joseph Lombardi, Kate Linder, Van Dichoso, Pitch contest winners, Omar Periu, George Grant, John Carr, Sajad Abid Husain, Esq., Sir David T. Fagan, Cathy Holt, Liz Goll Lerner, Jo Ann Gramlich, George Malhiot (Tyrone G), Jeremy McNalley, Aiden McNalley, Robert Graham, Sujata Tiwari, Jose Angel Manaiza, Medge Jaspen, Bonnie Barber, Stephanie Keys, DJ Shirley, Mike Popovich, and James Zuley."We've carefully curated a lineup of speakers who understand the power of using media for true influence to create wealth,” states Dr. Eric Zuley, a global branding expert and CEO of eZWay Network, renowned for his award-winning media influence.“Entrepreneurs often forget they are sitting on a goldmine they often don’t see—their expertise,” said Loral Langemeier, wealth strategist, featured in The Secret and bestselling author of the Millionaire Maker series.Dr. Dante Sears, Metaphysical Doctor and Founder of Wealth XO added, “The Influence to Income Summit has incredible headline speakers whose voices have shaped industries, built generational wealth, and inspired millions!”Designed for entrepreneurs, speakers, and authors who are ready to amplify their voice, this three-day global broadcast provides rare speaking opportunities.“It’s important to share your message across a wide distribution of content,” remarked Maureen Cooper, a dynamic multimedia consultant and distribution expert at Maybacks Global Entertainment. “I’m excited to partner with eZWay Network and announce that the Influence to Income Summit will reach an audience of more than 350 million viewers worldwide!”"In today's attention economy, having a great message isn't enough—you need the platform to share it," explains Andie Monet, Co-Founder of Trailblazers TV, a platform spotlighting visionary leaders and changemakers. “The summit is being broadcast on eZWayTV, iTube247, Trailblazers TV, FaithChannel, iDreamCTV, Actor's Reporter, Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, YouTube, Women On TV, Vidme, The Women's Channel, TVWorldwide, and On The Mark TV.”This summit gives entrepreneurs the tools to package their knowledge, pitch it with confidence, and turn it into scalable income streams.Deb Drummond, host of The Women’s Channel and founder of the 262 Women Project and the Mission Accepted Anthology, described how women in her network have scaled their businesses. “When women unite and share their voices collectively, we create more than business growth—we create a movement. This summit has that same energy on a global scale.”One woman who is using innovation as an entrepreneur is Dr. Gloria Sceberras. “Entrepreneurship and innovation thrive when we combine knowledge with purpose,” added Dr. Gloria Sceberras, international expert in regenerative medicine and stem cell therapy. “This summit is about more than business—it’s about creating solutions that change lives.”Albert Corey, known as “The Tax Man,” helps entrepreneurs save millions through smart tax strategies: “When you implement financial strategies, you have the resources to scale your business, creating unstoppable momentum.”With that momentum, entrepreneurs need to learn to balance the demands they face."As an entrepreneur, it is important to be whole in mind, body, and spirit, which enables us to have the focus we need for business and wealth generation," shares Dr. Dante Sears, Metaphysical Doctor and Founder of Wealth XO. “This holistic foundation creates the clarity needed to generate wealth.”Rattan Joea, Founder Prime Time Shuttle and Opoli Technology Inc., stated, “Clarity is essential for innovation— allowing us to effectively communicate our vision. Innovation is about creating tools to help make people’s lives better and help them create more income and more peace in their life.”For leaders seeking to learn how to better market themselves and their business, this event blends inspiration with actionable tools, equipping participants to move from simply being seen to being sought after."Thinking outside the box is where magic happens," declares Jeff Hoffman, Co-founder of Priceline & Chairman of Global Entrepreneurs Network. "This summit represents the future of entrepreneurial education translated into strategic execution."Jeffrey Hayzlett, CEO of C-Suite Network added, "As entrepreneurs, we must also be strategic in our ability to read the market, pivot, and believe in ourselves with 100% certainty!"Strategy plays a key part in our ability to utilize our influence.Digital and Commercial Brand Logistics Director, Casey Thomas, known as the “Real Olivia Pope,” stated, “Influence isn’t just visibility; it’s precision. The Influence to Income Summit teaches entrepreneurs how to position their brand so every move is intentional and every connection builds measurable results. It’s about creating impact that lasts beyond the event and into the marketplace.”“Influence is not just about being heard; it’s about turning your story into a force for good and using your income to sustain your mission,” relates Greg Reid, Founder of Secret Knock and Producer of the Oscar-qualified film Wish Man.“We each have a unique mission. The Influence to Income Summit reflects a diverse platform, which aligns with my mission,” said Lauren McCay, Founder of Satis Media Group and 5-time Emmy Award-Winning Journalist. “Now more than ever, we need to reimagine media, wellness, and global equity by bridging truth and entertainment.”Influence to Income summit also teaches leaders how to align their mindset and message in ways that resonate deeply with the people they are called to serve. "Napoleon Hill taught us that our thoughts are vibrations which impact the connections we create," reflects Don Green, CEO and President of the Napoleon Hill Foundation. "At this summit, leaders discover how to channel their thoughts into compelling messages that align with their clients and generate real income. It's ‘Think and Grow Rich’ for the digital age."When entrepreneurs are aligned with their heart, their external messaging naturally resonates with greater authenticity and impact."Traditional marketing is outdated,” stated Karen Hall, Publicist, Publisher, Producer, and Queen of Empathy™. “Today's audience is wiser and more conscious—they can sense when something isn't real, and they want authenticity. What draws people in is storytelling with genuine emotional connection that resonates, creating the know, like, and trust factor which opens doors effortlessly."That blend of mindset and message sets the stage for the next level of entrepreneurship.“Higher consciousness isn't just an entrepreneurial mindset—it's being aligned with our purpose, allowing us to inspire with greater impact as we change lives in meaningful ways. It’s time we not only teach these concepts to adults, but we need to teach our youth,” explains Michael Adam Cohen, Entertainment Reporter/Writer and Creator of the Aspire to Greatness Conscious Kids Edutechtainment Curriculum.“Through utilizing ancient wisdom, we can become aligned with our purpose, serving the world as we share our gifts,” said Aditya Satsangi, bestselling author with over a million books sold to date, innovator and teacher.Several panels feature speakers from multiple industries, cultures, and backgrounds, all unified by a shared commitment to meaningful impact. This diversity creates powerful synergies that elevate every participant's message."I've seen music bridge divides and bring people together in powerful ways," shares Shyla Day, Award-Winning Music Artist. “We can create that same sense of unity when we share our message with purpose.”“When we are aligned with our audience, our words resonate and leave a lasting impact,” said Kate Linder, star of Young and the Restless."We learn from others serving as mentors who have paved the way and their legacy lives on," states Dr. Tina D. Lewis, "The Bottom-line Queen" and Founder of Global Women Speakers.As leaders, we have opportunities to share and preserve our message."It's not enough to simply speak—you need to be remembered," emphasizes David T. Fagan, Publicist, Publisher, Speaker and Producer. "At the Influence to Income Summit, participants will gain the media-savvy tools to amplify their authority and attract opportunities that elevate their brand.""We're honored to be sponsored by eZWay, Trailblazers TV, Queen of Empathy™, eZWay Promotions, Wealth XO, Better Vision For Children, Epic Icon Center, and Universal Peace Federation," notes Dr. Eric Zuley. "This collective support ensures every speaker here rises with heart, purpose, and impact."Two dynamic pitch contests—Pitch for Profit and Pitch for Purpose—form the competitive heart of the summit. Designed for entrepreneurs at every stage, these competitions reward powerful messaging and authentic delivery while providing winners with extraordinary opportunities for growth and exposure.“The competition offers over $10,000 in prizes,” emphasizes Dr. Eric Zuley. “It’s designed to amplify winners' platforms, authority, and income potential while showcasing their message to a worldwide audience.”Karen Hall added, “Our pitch contest prizes offer both rewards and a springboard. We designed our prizes so our winners don't just shine on camera—they step onto a stage to speak, multiplying their audience, authority, and income.”"At eZWay, we role model the importance of using our wealth to bless others," explains James Zuley, Founder of Better Vision for Children. "We are dedicated to serving at eZWay. In addition to encouraging contestants to pitch for their favorite philanthropy, we are donating 30% of the summit's revenue to Better Vision for Children."Event DetailsDates: August 1–3, 2025Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM PT dailyFormat: Virtual broadcast with live global audience interactionAudience Registration: Register now to receive access to the full three-day summit and watch these global icons live: ezwayevents.com/income-to-influenceMedia Contact:Eric Zuley, Founder eZWay NetworkKaren Hall, Queen of Empathy™, Publicist, Publisher, Producer, Emotional Intelligence Leadership Coach, and Bestselling Author: eZWayProducerKaren@gmail.com

