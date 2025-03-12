Halo's T.E.A.L. Awards Goodwill Gala- A Night of Hope, Empowerment & Social Change

Celebrities and Media Flier

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HALO Productions & Events Announces the Inaugural T.E.A.L. Awards Goodwill Gala: A Night of Hope, Empowerment & Social ChangeHALO Productions & Events is thrilled to announce the 1st Annual T.E.A.L. Awards Goodwill Gala, scheduled for April 19, 2025, at the luxurious Doubletree Suites Resort in Anaheim, California. In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM), we invite the community to come together for an unforgettable evening dedicated to Violence Prevention, Advocacy and Survivors’ Empowerment.This remarkable Gala, hosted by the inspiring Angelique Marie – a survivor and dedicated advocate for social change – promises an evening filled with outstanding entertainment and heartfelt recognition. We will honor individuals who have made significant contributions to violence prevention and advocacy, both locally and beyond. We encourage attendees to nominate someone who inspires them, as we celebrate the heroes among us. Nomination form- https://www.jotform.com/form/250637904571157 Dress in teal, blues or greens and join us in solidarity as we embody the spirit of T.E.A.L. – Togetherness, Empowerment, Advocacy, and Learning. This vibrant color represents our collective commitment to raising awareness and supporting survivors as the official ribbon color. Funds raised will go to organizations dedicated to advocacy & awareness with 50% benefitting the International 501c3 PAVE (Promoting Awareness/Victim Empowerment) and the other half going to California organizations.Featured by ezWay News on ezWayTV, Shutterstock, Alemy, Tap Interviews, and Courageous Woman Magazine, this amazing event will include appearances by celebrities, including the talented:“Blind Side” Actor, Quinton AaronFilmmaker & Actor, Romane Simon10X Celebrity Fitness Champion, Author, and Speaker, Dr. Lauren PowersCelebrity Music Director & Singer, Kevin DorseyezWay Network CEO, Producer, Media Mogul & Speaker, Dr. Eric ZuleyTwice Global Top 150 Radio Artist/ Influencer, James DariusPrepare to be captivated from the moment you step onto the red carpet at 6 p.m., where you can mingle with inspiring advocates and celebrities dedicated to making a difference. At 7:00 p.m., join us for a heartfelt welcome & speakers, setting the stage for an evening filled with purpose and celebration. At 7:30 p.m., participate in a moving candle ceremony, a poignant tribute to survivors and a symbol of hope and solidarity. As the clock strikes 8 p.m., indulge in a sumptuous dinner while we honor the extraordinary achievements of those committed to violence prevention and advocacy with inspiring entertainment throughout the evening. Finally, let your spirits soar with the thrilling DJ set from 9:30 to 11:00 p.m., ensuring that this gala is not just an event, but a memorable experience that celebrates empowerment, change, and community.Tickets are available for $99 for General Seating, $150 for Red Carpet VIPs and $1299 for a Table of Ten.Your support = direct impact. Every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. —we’re changing that, together. For more sponsorship information or to get involved, please contact us at haloevents5678@gmail.com. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, please visit us online at www. TealAwardsGala .org. DM us or visit Below Links to partner ethically. (All collaborations are survivor-guided.)How You Can Help:* Sponsor: Marketing Packages available.* Vendor Booth: Share trauma-related or Self-Care services/products.* Donate: Goods, services, and share to amplify our message.Join us in making a difference. Together, we can empower survivors and inspire change!

