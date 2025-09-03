Corcoran Genesis Welcomes Claire Finchler, Realtor with Global Insight & Relocation Expertise, to The Woodlands Office

Meet Claire Finchler, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis is excited to announce the addition of Claire Finchler to its growing brokerage of top-producing real estate professionals in The Woodlands. Originally from Aberdeen, Scotland, Claire brings a global perspective, financial acumen, and unmatched energy to her role as a Realtor, helping clients across the Greater Houston area navigate their real estate journey with confidence.Claire’s background is as dynamic as the market she serves. After earning her degree in Business from Robert Gordon University, she built a successful career as a Senior Project Accountant in the Oil & Gas industry before making a career pivot into real estate. Since launching her real estate practice just two years ago, Claire has quickly earned a reputation for being detail-oriented, hardworking, and genuinely committed to her clients’ goals.“Claire is a force of nature,” said Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis. “Her international experience, professional discipline, and natural drive make her an ideal fit for our brokerage. Clients trust her because she’s honest, knowledgeable, and brings a level of energy and follow-through that’s incredibly rare.”Now based in Tomball, Texas, Claire first relocated to the U.S. in 2012, settling in Katy before moving north with her family. Having experienced the relocation process firsthand, she has a unique empathy for clients making major moves—especially families transitioning internationally or from out of state.“My greatest joy is helping people take the next big step in their lives,” said Claire Finchler. “Real estate is deeply personal, and I love being the person they can rely on to make things clear, strategic, and even fun. Joining Corcoran Genesis gives me the tools and support to elevate the client experience even more.”Claire's real estate focus includes buyers relocating for work, international transplants, and those in the luxury and new construction markets. Having closed properties as high as $1.6 million, she provides a high-touch experience while remaining approachable to clients across all price points.“I pride myself on being resourceful and solution-oriented,” Claire shared. “I dig in. If one path doesn’t work, I find another. That mindset has helped me overcome tough negotiations and serve clients from all walks of life.”She was drawn to Corcoran Genesis after following Nicole and Doug Freer’s growth on social media and witnessing their influence in the Houston market. “I watched Nicole dominate in a neighborhood I once lived in. When I saw they were opening an office just 15 minutes from my house, I jumped at the chance to join,” Claire said.Previously with a virtual brokerage, Claire appreciates the hands-on, collaborative environment Corcoran Genesis offers. “Nicole and Doug truly want you to succeed. They pick up the phone, they invest in you, and they openly share their strategies. That kind of leadership is rare,” she added.When asked about her long-term vision, Claire said, “In five years, I hope to be firmly rooted in the luxury market, building strong relationships with homebuilders, and continuing to grow a business grounded in honesty and perseverance.”Claire lives in Tomball with her husband, their two children, and two beloved dogs. A dedicated athlete, she has completed numerous marathons—including the Boston Marathon, for which she qualified by running Houston. Her competitive spirit and discipline translate seamlessly into her work as a trusted real estate advisor.About Corcoran Genesis Corcoran Genesis is a premier real estate brokerage serving the Greater Houston area. As an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, the firm offers powerful national reach, innovative marketing, and personalized, local expertise across every segment of the market.For more information, visit www.corcorangenesis.com

