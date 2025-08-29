MPD Arrests Suspect in Washington Place Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting in Northeast.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at approximately 1:10 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

CCN: 25031304