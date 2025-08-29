MPD Arrests Suspect in 8th Street Simple Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who assaulted the victim in Northwest.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at approximately 2:50 p.m., the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation in the 1900 block of 8th Street, Northwest. During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim and used homophobic slurs. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 27-year-old Ashley Frederick, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Simple Assault (Hate/Bias).

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

