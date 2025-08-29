MPD Arrests Suspect in 14th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect who threatened and robbed a victim in Northwest.

On Monday, February 3, 2025, at approximately 12:35 p.m., three suspects approached the victim in the 3500 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects threatened the victim and took their cellphone and money. Two of the suspects fled on a teal electric scooter, the remaining suspect fled on foot.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant 19-year-old Jesse Matthews of Northwest, DC was arrested and charged with Robbery (Fear).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25016424