Submit Release
News Search

There were 243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,365 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny & False Tokens

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4006336

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

                             

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2025 4:41 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION:  New Boston Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens & Petit Larceny  

 

ACCUSED: Krystal Taylor                                            

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: Jeffrey Young

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 07/19/2025 The Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of a wallet.  The victim reported there was several hundred dollars missing from his checking account after his debit card was used at local businesses.  Investigation revealed that Krystal Taylor had stollen the wallet and used the debit card.  On 08/28/2025 Troopers made contact with Taylor and she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/20/2025 at 08:30 AM.  

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 at 8:30 AM            

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny & False Tokens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more