St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny & False Tokens
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4006336
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2025 4:41 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: New Boston Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens & Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Krystal Taylor
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: Jeffrey Young
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/19/2025 The Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of a wallet. The victim reported there was several hundred dollars missing from his checking account after his debit card was used at local businesses. Investigation revealed that Krystal Taylor had stollen the wallet and used the debit card. On 08/28/2025 Troopers made contact with Taylor and she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/20/2025 at 08:30 AM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
