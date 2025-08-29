St. Johnsbury Barracks / Petit Larceny & False Tokens

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4006336

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2025 4:41 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: New Boston Rd, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses or Tokens & Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Krystal Taylor

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: Jeffrey Young

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/19/2025 The Vermont State Police was notified of a theft of a wallet. The victim reported there was several hundred dollars missing from his checking account after his debit card was used at local businesses. Investigation revealed that Krystal Taylor had stollen the wallet and used the debit card. On 08/28/2025 Troopers made contact with Taylor and she was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 10/20/2025 at 08:30 AM.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.