Governor Abbott Announces Joint SBA Preliminary Damage Assessments For Houston Apartment Complex Fire

TEXAS, August 29 - August 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to request officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration join local and state partners in conducting joint preliminary assessments for damage sustained during an apartment complex fire in Houston’s Spring Branch neighborhood last week. Dozens of units are believed to be impacted. These assessments will help determine whether Texas meets federal thresholds for various forms of disaster assistance.

"Texas is grateful for the swift action of brave firefighters who battled the Spring Branch neighborhood apartment complex fire," said Governor Abbott. "Today, I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to request joint preliminary damage assessments with the U.S Small Business Administration. This joint effort will help determine whether Texas is eligible for federal disaster assistance needed for Texans in the Spring Branch neighborhood to recover and rebuild."

When it’s safe to do so, Texans affected by this apartment complex fire are encouraged to submit a self-reported damage survey using TDEM's Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT), which is available online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov. The detail provided helps officials gain an understanding of the extent of damage that occurred and assists in connecting Texans with available resources.