Voices of Muslims Launches Fayette County Chapter

The chapter development Initiative in major counties across Georgia is to expand community engagement and amplify Muslim American voices statewide

The establishment of our Fayette County Chapter demonstrates the power of local leadership and community commitment” — Don Mahmood, VoM Executive Director

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Muslims ( VoM ), Georgia's leading coalition advocating for Muslim American communities, today announced the establishment of the Fayette County Chapter as part of its ongoing Chapter Development Initiative. This expansion represents another significant milestone in VoM's grassroots strategy to build stronger Muslim American communities across Georgia.The Chapter Development Initiative, launched following the Board of Directors meeting in May 2025, continues to gain momentum with the successful establishment of local VoM chapters throughout the state. Each chapter serves as a dedicated community hub for advocacy, civic engagement, and interfaith dialogue, receiving comprehensive resources, mentorship, and support to address local concerns while contributing to VoM's statewide mission."The establishment of our Fayette County Chapter demonstrates the power of local leadership and community commitment," said Executive Director Don Mahmood . "This initiative represents our dedication to ensuring that every Muslim American voice in Georgia is heard, valued, and empowered to create positive change in their communities."The Fayette County Chapter is led by a dynamic team of community leaders who bring diverse expertise and deep commitment to serving their local Muslim American population. The chapter leadership structure reflects VoM's emphasis on collaborative governance and inclusive representation."I am honored to lead the Fayette County Chapter and work alongside such dedicated community members," said Chapter President Naquila Gilchrist-Jalajel. "Our goal is to build meaningful connections within our community while fostering understanding and cooperation with our neighbors throughout Fayette County."VoM's Chapter Development Team continues to provide essential guidance and support for this expansion, combining experienced organizational leadership with local community expertise. The team ensures each chapter reflects the unique needs and characteristics of its local Muslim American community while maintaining alignment with VoM's core mission and values."Supporting the establishment and growth of local chapters like Fayette County is at the heart of our expansion strategy," said Dr. Nausheen Naveed, VoM Treasurer and Chapter Development Team member. These chapters create lasting impact by addressing local needs while strengthening our collective voice across Georgia."The VoM Fayette County Chapter leadership team includes:● Mr. Sajid Farooqi – Patron-in-Chief● Ms. Naquila Gilchrist-Jalajel – President● Ms. Maryam Khan – Vice President● Mr. Asad Majeed – General Secretary● Ms. Nimra Sinai – Treasurer● Ms. Aeramm Khan – CoordinatorThe Chapter Development Initiative aligns with VoM's commitment to statewide engagement, building on the geographic diversity represented on the organization's Board of Directors from communities throughout Georgia. The systematic expansion continues with future chapters planned for key metropolitan areas and emerging Muslim American communities through 2027.Voices of Muslims (VoM) is Georgia's premier advocacy organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of Muslim American communities across the state. Founded to build bridges, foster understanding, and advocate for the rights and interests of Muslim Americans, VoM operates through a strategic framework focused on community engagement, network building, and effective advocacy. The organization brings together diverse Muslim American communities from across Georgia under a unified platform for positive change and civic participation.For more information about VoM's Chapter Development Initiative or to inquire about establishing a chapter in your community, visit www.VoicesOfMuslims.org Connect with Voices of Muslims on social media for the latest updates on chapter development and community initiatives

