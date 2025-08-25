Voices of Muslims Launches Macon/Bibb County Chapter

Georgia-based advocacy organization dedicated to amplifying Muslim American voices and fostering inclusive communities Muslim American Heritage Month - July 2025

The chapter development Initiative in major counties across Georgia is to expand community engagement and amplify Muslim American voices statewide

We plant to establish Voices of Muslims Chapters in all major counties of Georgia” — Rahim Shah Akhunkhail, Founder Voices of Muslims

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Muslims (VoM), Georgia's leading coalition advocating for Muslim American communities, today announced significant progress in its Chapter Development Initiative, which was launched following the Board of Directors meeting in May 2025. The initiative is now taking concrete shape with the establishment of the Macon/Bibb County Chapter, demonstrating the success of VoM's grassroots expansion strategy.The Chapter Development Initiative will establish local VoM chapters across Georgia, creating dedicated community hubs for advocacy, civic engagement, and interfaith dialogue. Each chapter will receive comprehensive resources, mentorship, and support to address local concerns while contributing to VoM's statewide mission."This chapter development initiative represents our commitment to meeting communities where they are and ensuring that every Muslim American voice in Georgia is heard and valued," said Executive Director Don Mahmood. "VoM has assembled a dedicated Chapter Development Team to guide this expansion, combining experienced leadership with local community expertise. The team is committed to ensuring each chapter reflects the unique needs and characteristics of its local Muslim American community while maintaining alignment with VoM's core mission and values."As a member of the VoM Chapter Development/Establishment Team, I'm dedicated to supporting the growth and long-term sustainability of our local chapters," said Naushad Khan Ghilzai, VoM Secretary and Chapter Development Team memberThe VoM Macon/Bibb County Chapter has demonstrated strong community impact, including organizing significant community turnout at the recent Muslim American Heritage Month Proclamation Ceremony, establishing a successful model for future chapter development."I aim to build bridges and strengthen communities through VoM platform, opening new horizons for collaboration and shared growth," said Abdul Hadi Afridi, President of Macon/Bibb county chapter. The Macon/Bibb county Chamber team includesDr. Muhammad Rehan – Patron-in-ChiefMr. Abdul Hadi Afiridi – PresidentMs. Aqsa Rehan – Vice PresidentRaja Arshad Khan – General SecretaryMs. Hina Iqbal – SpokespersonMr. Saleem Sodagar – TreasurerMr. M. Awais Memon - CoordinatorThe Chapter Development Initiative aligns with VoM's commitment to statewide engagement, building on the geographic diversity represented on the organization's Board of Directors from communities throughout Georgia. Future chapters will focus on key metropolitan areas and emerging Muslim American communities, with systematic expansion planned through 2027.Voices of Muslims (VoM) is Georgia's premier advocacy organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of Muslim American communities across the state. Founded to build bridges, foster understanding, and advocate for the rights and interests of Muslim Americans, VoM operates through a strategic framework focused on community engagement, network building, and effective advocacy. The organization brings together diverse Muslim American communities from across Georgia under a unified platform for positive change and civic participation.For more information about VoM's Chapter Development Initiative or to inquire about establishing a chapter in your community, visit www.VoicesOfMuslims.org Media Contact:Voices of Muslimsinfo@VoicesOfMuslims.orgFollow VoM:Connect with Voices of Muslims on social media for the latest updates on chapter development and community initiatives.________________________________________

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.