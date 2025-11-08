Voices of Muslims Continues Georgia Expansion with Launch of Columbus, Georgia Chapter

Georgia-based advocacy organization dedicated to amplifying Muslim American voices and fostering inclusive communities Muslim American Heritage Month - July 2025 Columbus, GA

Dedicated leadership team to amplify Muslim American voices in the Chattahoochee Valley region

Supporting the establishment and growth of local chapters like Columbus addresses local needs while strengthening our collective voice across Georgia and the nation.” — said Dr. Nausheen Naveed, VoM Treasurer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voices of Muslims ( VoM ) today announced the establishment of its Columbus Chapter, continuing strategic expansion across Georgia. This launch follows successful chapters in Macon/Bibb County and Fayette County, demonstrating VoM's growing momentum in building grassroots advocacy networks statewide."The establishment of our Columbus Chapter marks another important step in our mission to ensure every Muslim American community in Georgia has a strong, local voice," said Executive Director Don Mahmood. "This chapter will provide the platform and resources needed to amplify voices, advocate for interests, and build meaningful connections throughout the Chattahoochee Valley."Columbus Chapter Leadership Team• Dr. Saeed Zafar – Patron-in-Chief• Mr. Farhad Ali Farhani - President• Mr. Muhammad Bilal – Vice President• Dr. Asma Ali – Treasurer• Mr. Javed Sayyed – General Secretary• Mr. Hamza Venus – Social Secretary• Mr. Saad Ahmad – Youth Coordinator"I am deeply honored to serve the Muslim American community of Columbus in this capacity," said Dr. Saeed Zafar, Patron-in-Chief. "Our chapter is committed to building bridges within our community and with our neighbors throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. Together, we will ensure that Muslim American voices are heard, our contributions are recognized, and our community thrives as an integral part of Columbus and the greater Georgia family."Strategic Chapter Development"Each new chapter strengthens our statewide network and our collective ability to serve Muslim American communities," added Dr. Naushad Khan Ghilzai, VoM Secretary and Chapter Development Team member. "We are excited to support the Columbus leadership team as they establish a strong foundation for advocacy and engagement in their region."The Columbus Chapter will focus on advocacy initiatives, civic engagement, interfaith dialogue, community events, and youth development as part of VoM's comprehensive expansion strategy through 2027.About Voices of MuslimsVoices of Muslims (VoM) is Georgia's premier advocacy organization dedicated to amplifying the voices of Muslim American communities across the state through community engagement, network building, and effective advocacy.For more information, visit www.VoicesOfMuslims.org ________________________________________Media Contact:Voices of Muslimsinfo@VoicesOfMuslims.org

