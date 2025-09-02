Annette Ridenour, President & CEO of Aesthetics, Inc., to Deliver Closing Keynote at HFSE 2025

Annette Ridenour, President & CEO of Aesthetics, Inc., has been a leader in Arts in Health since 1980.

From healing patients to boosting staff morale, Ridenour will explore why patient-centered healthcare spaces are the future of healthcare design.

When we intentionally design for emotional connection, we unlock environments that enhance healing, elevate staff satisfaction, and improve the bottom line.” — Annette Ridenour

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetics, Inc. is proud to announce that its President and CEO, Annette Ridenour, will deliver the closing keynote at the 2025 Healthcare Facilities Symposium & Expo (HFSE), taking place from September 24 to 26 at the San Diego Convention Center.Ridenour’s keynote address, titled “Creating Healthcare Facilities That Are Loved—‘Of the People, By the People, For the People,’” will be held on Friday, September 26, at 11:00 AM. In her presentation, she will discuss how designing healthcare spaces that are genuinely loved can transform patient outcomes, enhance financial performance, and foster a more positive organizational culture.“The science behind loving spaces involves a mix of environmental psychology, neuroscience, and cognitive science, which show how our physical surroundings profoundly affect our brains and emotional states,” said Ridenour. “When we intentionally design for emotional connection, we unlock environments that enhance healing, elevate staff satisfaction, and improve the bottom line.”Drawing on more than four decades of expertise in healthcare design and strategic placemaking, Ridenour has blended art, culture, and science to create purpose-driven environments. Throughout her career, she has guided Aesthetics, Inc. in developing healing-centered facilities nationwide, contributed to industry publications, and spoken at conferences worldwide. Her closing keynote will bring this wealth of experience to life, presenting evidence-based research, engaging case studies, and practical principles aimed at shaping the future of patient-centered healthcare facilities and improving the healing experience.ABOUT AESTHETICS, INC.Aesthetics, Inc. is a nationally recognized arts and design consulting firm specializing in healthcare environments. For 45 years, the company has collaborated with hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers throughout the U.S. and Canada to create spaces that promote healing, reduce stress, and reflect the values of the communities they serve.

