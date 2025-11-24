Aesthetics, Inc. and UCI Health Launch Transformative Art Program at New Irvine Medical Campus

Coastal-inspired artwork and a soft Huntington Beach Pier mural create a calm, welcoming elevator area. A serene marshland mural and warm wood finishes create a calming, comfortable seating area. A bright, panoramic mural of Irvine Regional Park brings color and local character to the UCI Hospital corridor.

Comprehensive healing arts initiative celebrates nature, belonging, and human connection through over 1,400 works by regional artists.

Art is not just decoration; it’s a fundamental component of human well-being... providing moments of peace, reflection, and hope for patients, families, and caregivers.” — Annette Ridenour

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetics, Inc. , a national leader in healthcare design, art consulting, and evidence-based healing environments, announces the launch of a comprehensive art program at UCI Health’s new Irvine medical campus . The state-of-the-art, 1.2-million-square-foot healthcare facility features the Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care, the Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the new UCI Health Hospital in Irvine. Developed to enhance patient experience, community well-being, and staff engagement, the initiative represents a significant advancement in integrating art, architecture, and healing within modern healthcare design.Developed in close collaboration with UCI Health’s Art Committee and a diverse roster of local artists, the program embodies the campus-wide theme of “Nature and Nurture.” Each building celebrates a distinct aspect of that vision:Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care – Celebrates the beauty of surrounding ecosystems, featuring art inspired by the wetlands, ocean, chaparral, and gardens of Orange County.Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center – Emphasizes a sense of belonging and highlights images from local communities, showcasing familiar places and landmarks that foster comfort and identity.UCI Health – Irvine – The hospital emphasizes the healing power of human connection, celebrating relationships, collaboration, and the restorative nature of social bonds.“Art is not just decoration; it’s a fundamental component of human well-being,” said Annette Ridenour, President and CEO of Aesthetics, Inc. “Through thoughtful curation and collaboration, we have integrated Orange County’s natural beauty and community spirit into every corridor, providing moments of peace, reflection, and hope for patients, families, and caregivers.”Art as a Catalyst for Healing and BelongingRooted in research on biophilia and the arts in healthcare, the program demonstrates how art can directly support emotional, mental, and physical healing. Over 1,465 artworks were installed across the campus — including 243 commissioned originals, 76 murals, and 1,320 giclées — created by more than 200 regional artists. Each piece was thoughtfully chosen or created to promote comfort, connection, and belonging.Research from Harvard Public Health, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Psychology Today consistently shows that exposure to nature-based and community-themed art reduces stress, enhances cognitive performance, and accelerates recovery. The UCI Health art program brings this research to life by creating environments that nurture well-being.“This collaboration between UCI Health and Aesthetics, Inc. transcends mere beautification,” said Ellen Khoudari, Senior Project Manager, Planning Administration, Design and Construction at UCI Health. “It’s about creating spaces that reflect our community, where patients, visitors, and staff all feel seen, valued, and inspired.”Designed by and for the CommunityFrom the beginning, UCI Health co-workers played an integral role in shaping the artistic vision. Their ideas inspired many of the themes — from the San Joaquin Marsh wetlands visible from the hospital tower to murals depicting local landmarks and community celebrations. This inclusive approach ensures that every building reflects both UCI Health’s mission and the culture of Orange County.“Engaging co-workers ensured that the art resonates deeply,” said Annette Ridenour. “It represents their community, their environment, and their philosophy of care. The result is a hospital that feels alive with belonging and meaning.”About Aesthetics, Inc.Aesthetics, Inc. is a nationally recognized arts and design consulting firm specializing in healthcare environments. For more than 45 years, the company has collaborated with hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers throughout the U.S. and Canada to create spaces that promote healing, reduce stress, and reflect the values of the communities they serve.About UCI HealthUCI Health, one of California’s largest academic health systems, is the clinical enterprise of the University of California, Irvine. The 1,317-bed system comprises its main campus UCI Medical Center, its flagship hospital in Orange, Calif., the UCI Health — Irvine medical campus, four hospitals and affiliated physicians of the UCI Health Community Network in Orange and Los Angeles counties and a network of ambulatory care centers across the region. UCI Medical Center provides tertiary and quaternary care and is home to the only Orange County-based National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, high-risk perinatal/neonatal program and American College of Surgeons-verified Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center, gold level 1 geriatric emergency department and regional burn center. Powered by UC Irvine, UCI Health serves nearly 5.7 million people in Orange County, western Riverside County and southeast Los Angeles County.

