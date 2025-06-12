Aesthetics, Inc. Unveils Immersive Art Experience at Scripps La Jolla North Tower

Renowned artist Jason Li's watercolor of a tranquil wetland at dusk invites reflection and calm, helping to create a soothing and restorative atmosphere for patients and visitors alike. Lynn Basa's radiant mosaic of bold, swirling colors brings energy and vibrancy to a Scripps La Jolla North Tower corridor. John Cosby’s 150-foot seascape mural brings the Pacific coast indoors, capturing the movement and energy of ocean waves to inspire a sense of awe and renewal for all who pass through the corridor at Scripps La Jolla North Tower.

New hospital tower integrates large-scale murals, original artwork, and nature-based themes to enhance healing and elevate the patient experience.

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aesthetics, Inc., pioneers in healing arts for healthcare , announces the completion of a transformative, site-specific arts program for the new Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla North Tower, scheduled to open in June 2025.Commissioned by Scripps Health, Aesthetics, Inc. developed a comprehensive art program aligned with the system’s Innovate Care and Elevate Experience mission. The new 420,000-square-foot, 8-floor tower includes 188 inpatient beds, nine state-of-the-art operating rooms, advanced imaging suites, and comprehensive mother-baby services—all connected by vast light-filled corridors that serve as a canvas for large-scale nature-based artwork. The project team, including Annette Ridenour, Pam Nickell, Sorina Igreti, and Roger Hill, worked collaboratively to ensure the art program enriches the healing environment for both patients and staff.“San Diego County is the most biologically diverse region in the continental U.S., and our community’s deep connection to its ecosystems became the inspiration for this entire program,” said Annette Ridenour, President of Aesthetics, Inc. “We set out to bring the outside in—evoking memories of beloved places and offering patients and staff moments of respite, joy, and familiarity during what can be challenging times.”The project team, including Annette Ridenour, Pam Nickell, Sorina Igreti, and Roger Hill, worked collaboratively to ensure the art program enriches the healing environment for both patients and staff.Each floor showcases a distinct local ecosystem, ranging from the Torrey Pines Reserve to the Japanese Friendship Gardens in Balboa Park and the East San Diego desert landscape. A curated collection of over a dozen original works by Southern California’s finest artists has been digitally transformed into seamless 150-foot corridor murals, using hospital-grade, fire-rated vinyl.The connecting bridges are just a small part of a larger arts initiative that spans the entire facility. Initially, over 50 large-scale artworks were created for public spaces, and more than 100 giclée prints were installed in treatment rooms, hallways, and staff areas. Many of the artworks were funded through private donations to the Scripps Health Foundation. The original paintings used for the bridge murals will be auctioned off to support future arts programming.“Our goal was to create a healing environment that not only meets clinical needs but also uplifts the human spirit,” said Scripps Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer John Engle. “Art is a vital part of that mission.”About Aesthetics, Inc.Aesthetics, Inc. is a nationally recognized arts and design consulting firm specializing in healthcare environments. For more than 40 years, the company has collaborated with hospitals, clinics, and wellness centers throughout the U.S. and Canada to create spaces that promote healing, reduce stress, and reflect the values of the communities they serve.

