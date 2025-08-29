Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,371 in the last 365 days.

SCOCA is spending more time writing fewer and longer decisions

The California Supreme Court is taking more time to decide fewer cases, and its majority opinions are getting longer. In the past, when the court was writing shorter majority opinions it did so faster and produced more of them. The current condition in general stems from trends in automatic appeals and civil cases, with each case type showing distinct contributing effects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SCOCA is spending more time writing fewer and longer decisions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more