Submit Release
News Search

There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,371 in the last 365 days.

LA Judge Reprimanded for Courtroom Shooting 'Jokes'

(Subscription required) The Commission on Judicial Performance said in a public admonishment released Thursday that Superior Court Judge Enrique Monguia "committed multiple instances of misconduct" over a 4½-year period. Commissioners found that the judge of 11 years made inappropriate remarks to victims, defendants and attorneys, including statements that suggested he was biased.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LA Judge Reprimanded for Courtroom Shooting 'Jokes'

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more