LA Judge Reprimanded for Courtroom Shooting 'Jokes'

(Subscription required) The Commission on Judicial Performance said in a public admonishment released Thursday that Superior Court Judge Enrique Monguia "committed multiple instances of misconduct" over a 4½-year period. Commissioners found that the judge of 11 years made inappropriate remarks to victims, defendants and attorneys, including statements that suggested he was biased.

