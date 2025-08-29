Trustee Not Liable for Spurning Attorney Lien in Pay-Out

A law firm that rendered services to trust beneficiaries under a contingency fee agreement providing that it would receive 40% of the gross recovery, and was unpaid, had no causes of action against the trustee or the lawyer and the law firm he retained, Div. Four of the First District Court of Appeal has held.

