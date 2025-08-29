DPH, OSUS Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day, Call for Action to Prevent Overdoses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 29, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – In advance of International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) joins the South Carolina Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, through its Office of Substance Use Services (OSUS), in remembering the lives lost to overdoses and emphasizing the importance of community efforts to address the opioid overdose epidemic.

In South Carolina there were 2,157 overdose deaths in 2023, the most recent year for which data is available, marking the state’s first decrease in the number of overdose deaths in the past 10 years.

“Along with our partners across the state, DPH has worked diligently to equip individuals and communities with tools and resources to prevent overdoses, and we have seen that work pay off,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DPH interim director. “While we celebrate these advances, our work is not complete. Overdoses are preventable, and we will continue our efforts to address substance use disorder and prevent further overdoses.”

Nationally, including South Carolina, the synthetic opioid fentanyl continues to be largely responsible for a vast number of overdose deaths. Fentanyl was involved in 1,550 of the state’s overdose deaths in 2023.

DPH continues its work to enhance access to tools aimed at preventing overdoses. Opioid Overdose (OD) Safety Kits are available at DPH health departments across the state at no cost. Each kit contains two doses of naloxone, five fentanyl test strips, five xylazine test strips, educational materials on how to use everything included and guidance for how to identify an opioid overdose. Kits are available in English and Spanish.

Naloxone, when administered in time, can reverse the effects of overdose from opioids (oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, fentanyl, and others) and heroin. It is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and does not cause any harm if administered to someone not experiencing an opioid overdose. Naloxone can be obtained as a nasal spray product and does not require a prescription.

DPH AND OSUS recommend the following tips to South Carolinians to prevent overdose deaths:

Be Aware: Understand the risks associated with fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Always assume that drugs purchased illicitly could be contaminated with fentanyl.

Know the Signs: Learn about the signs and symptoms of an opioid overdose.

Carry Naloxone (e.g., Narcan): Naloxone is a medication designed to rapidly reverse an opioid overdose. Knowing how to use Naloxone could save a life.

Reach Out: If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, seek help. Local resources and support groups are available to assist in recovery.

Get Free Opioid Overdose Kits at DPH Health Clinics: Pick up a free Overdose Prevention Safety Kit from a local health clinic so you are prepared to respond during an opioid overdose.

Get Free Naloxone and Fentanyl Test Strips from Community Distributors: Pick up free doses of naloxone and fentanyl test strips from a network of organizations across the state. Visit justplainkillers.com to find a community distributor near you.

“On Overdose Awareness Day, we honor the lives lost to overdoses and reaffirm our commitment to prevention,” said Michelle Nienhius, Manager of Prevention and Intervention Services for OSUS. “By expanding education, strengthening community support, and ensuring access to care, we can save lives and stop overdoses before they happen. People can and do recover from substance use disorders, going on to lead healthy lives, which is why it is so vital that we provide them with the opportunity to survive an overdose.”

For people living with substance use disorders, addressing the underlying issues and obtaining professional help can significantly impact their recovery. Effective treatment options, such as therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and support groups, provide hope and practical methods to avoid future overdoses. Remember, asking for help is a courageous step toward healing, and numerous resources are available to support you throughout your recovery journey.

For more information on local resources and support services, visit DPH’s Opioid Epidemic webpage, embracerecoverysc.com or justplainkillers.com or call the Statewide Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

