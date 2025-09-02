Japan’s Most Awarded Wagyu, Miyazaki Wagyu, Arrives in Los Angeles

A5 Wagyu Steak, Special limited-time menu Miyazaki Wagyu, Japan’s Finest UKA Restaurant, Michelin-starred in Los Angeles

Special Sirloin Steak Menu Available for a Limited Time at Michelin-Starred “UKA Restaurant”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miyazaki Prefecture will present a special promotion, the “Miyazaki Wagyu Experience,” from September 3 to September 14, 2025, at UKA Restaurant , located inside JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Miyazaki Wagyu is one of Japan’s premier Wagyu brands, having become the first in history to win the top prize in four consecutive competitions at the National Competitive Exhibition of Wagyu Cattle (commonly known as the “Wagyu Olympics”), held once every five years. Its delicate marbling and rich flavor have been highly acclaimed by gourmets both in Japan and abroad.For this promotion, UKA Restaurant, awarded one Michelin star in the Michelin Guide California 2024–2025, will offer a limited-time menu showcasing Miyazaki Wagyu Sirloin Steak. Guests in Los Angeles will have the rare opportunity to savor the authentic flavor of Wagyu nurtured by the natural bounty of Miyazaki and the dedication of its producers.◆Event Details- Dates: September 3 (Wed) – September 14 (Sun), 2025- Location: UKA Restaurant (inside JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles)- Hours: Open Wednesday–Sunday (Closed Monday & Tuesday)- Special Menu: Miyazaki Wagyu Sirloin Steak (limited edition)- Website: https://www.ukarestaurant.com/ ◆Comment from Miyazaki Prefecture“Miyazaki Wagyu has been served annually in recent years at the Academy Awards after-parties, where it has been highly praised by Hollywood stars such as Tom Cruise and George Clooney. We invite you to take this opportunity to savor Miyazaki Wagyu, a beef that continues to captivate world-renowned celebrities.”◆About Miyazaki PrefectureMiyazaki Prefecture, located in the southern region of Kyushu, Japan, is known for its abundant natural environment and high-quality agricultural products. Miyazaki Wagyu, produced with the utmost care by dedicated farmers, has become one of Japan’s premier Wagyu brands, consistently earning international recognition for its superior taste and quality.

