Joint Statement on the situation in Palestine

SLOVENIA, August 29 - We reiterate that the intensification of military operations will endanger the lives of hostages who cruelly remain at the hands of Hamas and will lead to the intolerable deaths of innocent Palestinian civilians, including women, children and elderly people. We also denounce the forced displacement of Palestinians, which represents a flagrant violation of international law.

This new offensive is opening a new phase of uncertainty and intolerable suffering for both sides. The systematic destruction of essential civilian infrastructure, including locations that serve as refuge for extremely vulnerable displaced civilians, is unacceptable. We urge the Israeli government to immediately reconsider its decision and cease operations. This spiral of violence must end.

We are horrified by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification’s (IPC) confirmation of famine in Gaza Governorate and the projected spread to surrounding areas in the coming weeks. We call on Israel to uphold its humanitarian obligations, as required under international law. The humanitarian situation remains critical and must immediately be addressed. UN agencies and NGOs must be allowed to fully operate on the ground to alleviate the humanitarian catastrophe, according to humanitarian principles. Immediate and large scale humanitarian action is needed.

We also take this opportunity to express our deepest concerns regarding the expansion of settlement construction in the West Bank, which is illegal according to international law. We call on Israel to reverse its decision. We are further alarmed by the actions of violent settlers who appear to be acting with impunity. Ongoing military operations in both Gaza and the West Bank represent a serious obstacle to the implementation of the two-State solution, which is the only path towards long-lasting peace.

The international community will not remain silent in the face of human rights violations, and we will continue working intensively for peace. We will continue supporting mediation efforts and we urge both sides to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement that will pave the way towards peace. We also continue to call for the immediate release of all hostages and the rapid and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid at scale into and throughout Gaza. We all need peace and stability to return to the region.

Thorgerdur Katrin Gunnarsdottir, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Iceland



Simon Harris, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland



Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs of Luxembourg



Espen Barth Eide, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway



Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia



José Manuel Albares Bueno, Minister for Foreign Affairs, EU and Cooperation of Spain