Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,514 in the last 365 days.

Government Visits the Koroška Region

SLOVENIA, February 6 - With its visit to the Koroška region, the Government continued its series of regional visits. In the morning, it held its 190th regular session in Dravograd, after which members of the Government continued with separate field programmes. In the afternoon, a consultation with mayors and representatives of the business sector was organised in Slovenj Gradec, aimed at reviewing key development challenges and coordinating further steps.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government Visits the Koroška Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.