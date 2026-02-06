Government Visits the Koroška Region

SLOVENIA, February 6 - With its visit to the Koroška region, the Government continued its series of regional visits. In the morning, it held its 190th regular session in Dravograd, after which members of the Government continued with separate field programmes. In the afternoon, a consultation with mayors and representatives of the business sector was organised in Slovenj Gradec, aimed at reviewing key development challenges and coordinating further steps.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.